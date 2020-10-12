RESIDENTS have pledged to provide the labour needed to rebuild the home of an elderly neighbour who lost his house in a fire at the weekend.
As long as building material is arranged, they will assist with the labour, they said yesterday.
Their neighbour Toola Odia’s one-room wooden home at Sobo Extension, La Brea, was destroyed by fire around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Within 20 minutes of leaving his house to visit a nearby shop, he was told his home of 25 years was ablaze. He lost all his belongings.
The house did not have a supply of electricity and Odia, 64, used a kerosene lamp in the night. He however said he was surprised by the fire as the lamp had been in a secure place.
In speaking of the support residents in the area were willing to give to Odia, neighbour Leander Williams told the Express, “If material is provided, the labour is there as neighbours are willing to help him rebuild.”
Williams, who had been supplying meals to Odia, said, “I will do what I can. He’s a darling, he’s not a problem in spite of his mental challenge.”
Councillor for La Brea, Gerald Debesette, visited Odia yesterday. He said letters will be issued by the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the Siparia Regional Corporation for Odia to deliver to the Ministry of Social Development and to the National Commission for Self Help to be able to receive assistance. A letter from the Fire Service will have to be attached, Debesette explained.
He added that, in the meantime, he and La Brea Member of Parliament Stephen McClashie will be willing to provide some of the items needed for construction. “We will try to organise to have some material, whether it’s bricks or wood, in the interim, to try and assist. The residents around, neighbours, said they will help with the labour,” Debesette told the Express.
He also said, in the short term, a hamper will be given to Odia. Officials from the DMU were also due to hand over a mattress to the fire victim.
Since the blaze, Odia has been staying at a neighbour’s home.