Nessa Preppy in on-stage row

SOCA STAR Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) had her set cut short, after backing band Temperature refused to play her music following an on-stage bust-up, at Fire Fest on Saturday night, at Fire Services Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
An edited one-minute-long video, showing pieced-together clips of the incident, has since gone viral.
In the video, Nessa Preppy calls for the band to play, as rehearsed, her recently released Carnival 2023 track “Dy Mood”.
“Gimme ‘Dy Mood’. Thas not wha we rehearse, gimme ‘Dy Mood’,” the singer begins saying.
Turning to the audience in a subsequent stitched clip she begs their forgiveness for “technical difficulties”.
“Goodnight, everyone, firstly I wanna apologise for all technical difficulties here tonight. I’m feeling very bad because I rehearse one ting and is a whole next ting happening here tonight. So, I going and take control of the situation,” Nessa Preppy said.
She continues in a following clip: “Allyuh love meh still? I love allyuh too.”
Turning to the band she adds in a confused tone: “So hear wha goin on, gimme de last tune… play it… wha? Allright allyuh apparently…”
Nessa’s manager, Kern Rose, then appears on camera and snatches the microphone from her and says: “They refuse to play de next tune, come off de stage, nah.”
Contacted yesterday Temperature’s musical director, Justin Philip, and manager Wesley Lewis gave a detailed account of what happened on stage on Saturday night.
However, Philip contacted the Express an hour later to retract those statements, saying: “We’ve spoken to Nessa’s management and we prefer to handle the issue internally in a private manner.”
Philip said all parties planned to meet face-to-face yesterday evening to further discuss and resolve the issue.
Speculation, however, ran wild on social media as members of the public took sides on the issue.
Most sided with the singer. Not knowing the individual taking the microphone was her manager many accused the band and Fire Fest organisers of being “sexist” and “taking advantage of a female singer”.
One person wrote: “They could never do that to Machel Montano or Voice (Aaron St Louis).”
The confusion prompted a couple of bands and promoters to put out disclaimers that their units and staff were not involved.
Neither Nessa Preppy or her manager Kern Rose could be reached for comment yesterday. Multiple calls to their mobile phones went unanswered.
But later in the day, Nessa Preppy took to social media. Referring to speculation about the incident, she stated: “I like how people be having their own ideas in their head of what happened and so freely spewing the bs on the Internet, granted none of them were actually there but who is me to say, right.”
She seemingly apologised to those who were upset by what transpired.
“When life get tougher than a turtle shell, badmind wa know how we work so well. Never had rich parents to give me everything but what they did give me is the knowledge & strength to fight for what I believe in! Apologies to all involved who felt a way!”