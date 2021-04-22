‘Never felt better’ CoP ready for second shot

These were the words of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain.
Griffith, who took the vaccine last Saturday, was trying to encourage police officers to get vaccinated.
He noted he had not been made aware of officers making public declarations that they didn’t want to take the vaccine. However, it did not surprise him if they did.
“These days everyone has an attorney and their rights to protect. In my days, like when I was in the UN mission in Haiti, we were given shots and we took it because it was mandatory.
“For my training, once I wore a uniform, and it was something important for national security, then we would have done it without questions asked. But I don’t know. Maybe things have changed since then.
“To me, once you put on a uniform, you put the rights of your country over your own personal rights. But if things have changed, then so be it, that’s all I can say. I just know I would encourage my officers to go out and get vaccinated,” Griffith said.
ACP Wendell Williams who was present at the news conference indicated that personnel considered to be frontline workers, an estimated 1,500 to 1,700 individuals, have already been identified, and the process of vaccinations is expected to begin tomorrow.
Officers in the Emergency Response Patrol, Guard and Emergency Branch, Multi-Operational Police Section, Special Operations Response Team, Inter Agency Task Force and Criminal Investigation Departments make up the frontline personnel.
Despite reports that some officers are unwilling to get vaccinated, Williams said so far there have been no indications from any personnel supporting this.