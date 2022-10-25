New United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a huge task ahead, as he has to clean up a lot of challenging decisions that were made by his predecessors.
So said political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, as he pointed out that Sunak, who is set to become Britain’s first prime minister of colour, now has to bring back the British economy to some kind of stability.
Ragoonath told the Express yesterday the latest British PM also has to deal with the needs of the masses.
When asked whether he thought Sunak might have a short stint like Liz Truss, following her resignation last week just 45 days into her tumultuous premiership, the analyst said Truss committed a series of errors that may have caused her demise.
“Rishi Sunak may be more careful when it comes to decision making. One can only hope that Sunak will get his economics right in order to steer the UK in the right direction,” Ragoonath said.
Also commenting on the new prime minister was Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah, who said people must not forget that Sunak was part of previous PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, which was responsible for Brexit, which has many negative impacts, and other policies that were not in favour of the working people.
“Many people in Britain felt that they should have been given the right to go to the polls and elect a prime minister, so whoever was successful would now have a mandate to address the problems that exist. That did not happen, so one has to ask if so-called British democracy is democratic,” Abdulah stated.
Businessman Peter George is of the belief that a fresh general election should be called to give someone a mandate to put the country back on the path of economic growth.
“I wish Sunak well, but the fact that he is the third prime minister (in two months) is destabilising... it doesn’t matter how you look at it. But the perspective of his youth and ethnic background is certainly historic, and it speaks volumes to the progress of UK society,” George added.
Sunak will become the UK’s first British-Asian prime minister, and the youngest in more than 200 years.
Sunak, a 42-year-old practising Hindu, is expected to take office today after being formally appointed by King Charles III.
He takes office as the third Conservative prime minister since the party won the last general election in 2019, prompting the Labour Party to lead calls for an early general election as a result.
Truss, whose tax-cutting agenda Sunak dismissed as “fairytale economics”, tweeted to congratulate him and offer her “full support”.