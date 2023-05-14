New Central Block ‘by May 2024’

The new Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital will be completed in May 2024.
So said acting Government leader, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, as she responded to a question from UNC Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Friday, on whether the Government would be directing the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) to restart the bidding process in light of reports that a technological glitch resulted in the introduction of a third bidder.
Deputising for the Prime Minister, Gopee-Scoon said UDeCOTT had addressed this matter by way of a media release 11 months ago.
She said on May 20, 2022, at 4.05 p.m., the e-Tender box was opened and the online e-Tender register showed two successful tender submissions—one from Yorke Structures Ltd and one from Steel Structures Ltd.
However, the e-Tender server logs recorded that three receipts were issued, one of each of three proponents confirming three tender submissions were successfully uploaded on May 20, 2022: Yorke Structures Ltd at 11.47 a.m.; Universal Structures Ltd at 12.16 a.m.; and Steel Structures at 2.24 p.m.
Gopee-Scoon said the owner and manager of the e-Tender software, TSTT, by way of e-mail at 6.13 p.m., confirmed on May 20, 2022, the e-Tender server logs were correct and that there were, in fact, three tender submissions received at the times previously stated.
UDeCOTT received a written explanation from TSTT, dated May 26, 2022 indicating that TSTT attributed this to a temporary disruption in Internet connectivity during the upload process, which led to the online e-Tender register showing two tender submissions, as opposed to the three that were, in fact, successfully uploaded.
A meeting was convened with the three proponents as part of the tender-evaluation process, and the matters were explained to them. No queries were raised, Gopee-Scoon said.
The new Central Block will have a bed capacity of 540 in-patient beds, UDeCOTT states on its website.
Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the Minister of Education to a question from Mark, Gopee-Scoon said the Ministry of Education has spearheaded the distribution of over 63,000 devices to pupils and teachers from March 2020 to the present time.
Twenty thousand of these devices were given to those in greatest need, according to the means test in the academic years 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, to pupils and teachers in 578 Government and Government-assisted schools.
An additional 7,000 laptops were procured and are currently being distributed to pupils and teachers in 578 Government and Government-assisted schools, Gopee-Scoon said.
Pupils and teachers in public special schools and ECCE teachers were also been provided with devices.