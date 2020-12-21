NEW COVID ALARM

Just when vaccines are becoming available to treat Covid-19 comes a new strain of the virus which is causing concern in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a news release close to seven o’clock last night, the Ministry of Health said it has noted with great concern the recent developments announced by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation relating to a new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom.
As a result, the ministry said updated protocols will now apply to persons coming from the United Kingdom into T&T (where the time between the date of departure and the date of arrival into Trinidad and Tobago is 14 days or less):
1. A negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travelling (also necessary for all persons entering T&T at this time).
2. A mandatory 14-day quarantine period to be spent in a state or state supervised facility.
“This new protocol deviates from the current quarantine period to be served by persons entering the country from other high-risk countries which presently remains, seven days in state or state supervised quarantine followed by seven days home quarantine.
“All other protocols as it relates to entry into Trinidad and Tobago remain the same at this time. This is to ensure that continued protection is afforded to the members of the public,” the ministry said.
The ministry reminded the population to continue following the public health measures. Further updates will be given to the population as the situation develops and new information comes to hand, the ministry said.
Deyalsingh: No UK flights to T&T
Earlier yesterday when the Express had called Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for comment on the developing worry, he said no flights are coming into T&T from the United Kingdom.
Some 40 countries, including Jamaica, have banned the entry of flights from the UK due to the spread of new strain of Covid-19 across England.
More T&T nationals who are stranded abroad are expected to return home this week.
However, Deyalsingh assured that none of the flights are from the UK.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Saturday announced that there was a spike in cases of the new Covid-19 strain across England.
As of Sunday, just over 1,100 Covid-19 cases with the new variant had been identified, according to a statement from Public Health England.
England’s top medical officer said Saturday that the new strain “can spread more quickly” than the prior strains of the virus.
Johnson has since imposed tighter lockdown measures, resulting in Christmas plans for millions of people in England being reversed.
The UK has among the highest Covid death rates in Europe, with more than two million cases and over 67,000 deaths.
The latest figures released yesterday revealed that another 33,364 people in the UK had tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC report yesterday .
Jamaica imposes ban
Jamaica yesterday imposed a two-week ban on all flights from the UK.
The ban will end on January 4, Jamaica’s Ministry of Health announced in a media statement.
“However, flights coming into the country over the next 24 hours and outbound flights to the UK will be allowed up to midnight on Tuesday,” it said.
The release said three flights from the UK were expected in the next 24 hours, one of which was already en route.
It said passengers who board those flights will be subjected to a minimum of 48-hour state quarantine and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing .
“Passengers who test negative will be fitted with armbands for monitoring and released to complete their 14-day quarantine at home, while those found to be positive will be isolated in state facilities until recovered,” the Jamaica Health Ministry stated.
The ministry went on to warn nationals about travelling to the UK.
“Those who travel overseas, including to the UK, will be subject to the established quarantine or established procedures on their return to Jamaica,” the release stated.
According to a BBC report yesterday, more than 40 countries have banned UK arrivals because of concerns about the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.
Among the countries are Spain, India, Hong Kong, France, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Russia, and Switzerland, the BBC stated.