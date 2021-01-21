New Covid strain in T&T: don’t panic

DO NOT panic.
A Ministry of Health doctor said yesterday the presence of the first confirmed case of the highly contagious United Kingdom Covid-19 variant in Trinidad and Tobago does not mean citizens must plunge into panic.
However, he said it is a red flag and blunt reminder that people should not become complacent in fighting the deadly virus.
The official noted that there is a Health Ministry news conference at 11 a.m. today and did not want to officially make comments, as more would be shared with the population.
However, in an attempt to allay fears and misinformation, the official said swift action was taken to isolate the patient who came in from the UK who is the carrier of this variant.
The official said contact tracing of persons who were in any possible contact with the person on the airplane from the UK at the hotel and airport are also being undertaken.
“The patient was in State quarantine so the management is seamless and contained,” said the official, who added that the variant was expected and there was no realistic way to prevent it from entering T&T, given that nationals are being repatriated.
The official added that increased caution and vigilance is needed given that this new strain is more transmissible. He said stringent adherence to Covid regulations will help in keeping citizens safe.
Plea to follow
safety guidelines
A release from the Health Ministry yesterday stated that T&T has its first confirmed case of the Covid-19 Variant of Concern (UK)—Variant B117.
It stated the patient is a returned national who travelled from the UK. The ministry stated that as per existing quarantine protocols, the national provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72 hours prior to departure from the United Kingdom.
Upon arrival in T&T, the national was immediately placed in State quarantine, in a single room. The patient was transferred directly to an isolation area at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility once the positive Covid-19 result was confirmed.
It stated the presence of the variant was confirmed via a gene sequencing study at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies, which has been testing Covid-19-positive samples collected since September 2020.
The ministry stated that previously, the Government had updated its quarantine protocols for retuning nationals from the UK from seven days to 14 days’ State quarantine.
“This protocol will continue to be implemented and returning nationals from all other high-risk countries will be subject to seven days State quarantine and seven days home quarantine,” it stated.
The ministry advised that members of the public note that research has suggested this strain of Covid-19 is more easily spread from person to person than previous strains (estimated to be 50-per cent more transmissible).
“Thus, it becomes even more important for members of the public to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures,” it stated.