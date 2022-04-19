WILL the transportation sector take their feet off the pedal today to protest increased fuel prices?
It’s left to be seen, but it’s certain from today citizens will feel the pinch with higher fuel prices.
Long lines at several gas stations were observed yesterday as motorists filled up their tanks one last time with the old fuel prices.
In Parliament on April 8, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that premium gasoline would increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; diesel by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre; while the price of kerosene moves up to $3.50.
Various sectors have called for the Government to reverse its decision.
In defending the Government’s decision, Imbert said last week in a Twitter post, “Increases in the price of gas are never easy to absorb, but it is important to note that the price of gas in T&T is the second lowest out of 13 Caribbean countries in 2022.”
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Haulers Association Curtis Seepersad, speaking at the National Transportation Association news conference in Port of Spain yesterday, said they have absorbed three fuel price increases before and this fourth hike is too much to bear, especially with the cost of food prices increasing.
“We really cannot go further with this fourth fuel price increase. No consultation has happened and I would say it is extremely dangerous in how they are going about these things. This will cause our members to park up their trucks, as this is a burden we cannot bear. The formula to this solution is wrong,” Seepersad lamented.
The newly formed National Transportation Association (NTA) is an umbrella body under which transportation services provided by maxi-taxis, taxis, trucks and all transportation professionals have united to tackle the Government on its move to increase gas prices.
Progressive Empowerment Party’s (PEP) Phillip Alexander, who is supporting the NTA on this issue, told the news conference letters were delivered to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan last week calling for a deferral in the move and consultation, but the association is yet to receive any feedback on it.
Alexander warned that if the NTA’s calls were not met in a timely manner, there would be consequences.
While he did not call for the associations to strike, he said every association was free to do what they thought was necessary for today, to draw attention to the “unjust fuel hike”.
Drivers vow to stay off the roads
Trinidad and Tobago Drivers Network president Adrian Acosta called for taxi, maxi, truck drivers and citizens to stay off the roads today in order to send a message to the Government that the price hike is not being taken lightly.
When asked if he expected citizens to heed the call today, Acosta told the Express yesterday that it is high time people stand up for the rights and stop grumbling to one another.
“I called for everyone to send a message, but I do not know how many will respond. I cannot say how many taxi drivers and maxi drivers will heed the call, as you know some will participate and others will go on the road and work. I just hope those same people who are not going to take part do not complain about having to dig deeper.
“We have now come out of a period where we were under a lot of strain for over two years and a half. We suffered because of this pandemic and we believe now that the Government is looking to reduce the fuel subsidy even further down, that is going to affect us more,” he said.
Pointing out that some members had to give up their vehicles because they simply could not make their monthly loan instalments when the Government implemented the 50 per cent capacity, Acosta said, “For two years now we’ve been suffering at the hands of this Government because of the measures that they’ve been putting in place for taxi drivers.”
He stated that the Network has voiced that if the Government took the opportunity to further reduce the fuel subsidy, it would have been met with some kind of action from the taxi drivers.
“We will see what kind of response we get and if the Government heeds our calls to reverse their decision. If that is not done, then a next course of action will be announced,” Acosta added.
In a statement to the Express yesterday, the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) said they are very concerned about the future of the retail fuel industry in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We were not consulted with respect to the sudden increase in the fuel prices and we were unable to express our concern as to how it will affect the delivery of service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The operations and/or management of the industry is different to the logistics of operating a gas station. The Government was deprived of the PDA’s view. There is no doubt that the future of some stations will be phased out due to economic pressures and their communities will be affected,” the PDA said.
One motorist, Jabari Thomas, from Petit Valley, told the Express that he will now be forced to take the PTSC bus to work as it would be too costly for him to be filling up his tank twice a week at the pump.
“This was not the time to increase prices, as citizens are already struggling to keep up with the increasing food prices. There must have been another way, but all this Government always does is add more taxes and increase prices, when the going gets tough,” Thomas lamented.
Another motorist, Wayne Small, from Cocorite, said things citizens should stand up for they do not, as this fuel hike must be protested.
“When KFC started charging $2 on their condiments everybody spoke out against it and some boycotted, so why can’t we get the same reaction? We need our cars and public transport to go about our daily lives,” Small added.