New Grant’s pothole pain

If you drive into any of the villages surrounding New Grant near Princes Town, prepare yourself and your hapless vehicle for an off-road rally.
You will not find a single road that is structurally sound. In some areas you must choose which pothole to ease into, and for some cars, you will just need to turn back.
In smaller sections such as School Trace, Farmers Trace, Nuckcheddy Road and Sisters Road, driving has become a task of patience and concentration.
“The road has not been paved for more than ten years,” said a resident of School Trace, a narrow, uneven road that leads from the Naparima/Mayaro Road into Farmer’s Trace and then Sancho Road.
“To drive through this area you have to go slowly because there are so many cracks, so many potholes and the roads are so narrow. At any point you can damage your car and as someone who does car repairs from time to time, a lot of people have come to me to repair damage from these roads which is why not a lot of people pass through it anymore,” he said.
Not far away at Nuckcheddy Road, a two-kilometre stretch that connects Sisters Road and the Torrib Tabaquite Roads, exposed stone foundations, large cracks and patches have covered the majority of its inner sections. Yet, a full paving of this road, residents said, has never occurred.
“I have been here since 1999, since then I could say there has never been a full re-asphalting of the area. I’ve seen some laying of oil sand, some patching but in my experience, a full proper paving has not been done,” said one resident.
“It has definitely caused some damage, mainly to car tyres. People have had damage to their vehicles. So yes, it is a problem and something the residents are asking to be addressed,” she added.
Dry stockpile
However, the roads of rural Princes Town may only get worse in the upcoming years, says Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine, who noted that allocations to the corporation are not enough to pursue full repairs.
“To be honest with you, at this time, we have no funding in the corporation, we haven’t received funding to purchase material for road assistance. For this financial year we have nothing as yet and our stockpile at this time is dry. So, we are hoping for those things to come through so we can begin repairs,” he said.
Roopnarine, who has been the area’s councillor for the past 17 years, agreed with residents of Nuckcheddy Road, adding that the area had not been paved throughout his time in office. He attributed this to a lack of funding that has only allowed for the corporation to begin repairs in phases.
Without the necessary funds, he said Nuckcheddy Road may remain unpaved for the duration of his time as councillor.
“Because of the funding, during the last financial year, we started that road. That was a road that never paved during my time. I started it and, if I’m honest, without funding from the ministry, it will take my entire term. Every year when I get funding I do part, until we pave the entire road. The funding in corporations is the major issue for the council at this time in terms of delivery to the burgesses,” he said.
Plans to complete road repairs, he said, were dependent on increased funding to the corporation or the approval of Local Government to use unspent balances for these purposes.
$500,000 of unspent balances in the past year were used to begin repairs in some areas, he said.
“The road-building material that we had in the last financial year, again when they asked us to use the $1 million from unspent balances during the Covid we took $500,000 out of that and used it to do road patching and that was the money we got some work out of. I am hoping that if we see nothing coming in this year as well, we will have a small amount of money in the corporation, nothing much, but we will go to the minister and ask him to approve it for us to do that. We don’t know if we will be successful because the period of time that would take a long while. So the last time they asked us to use the money unaudited. If we get that opportunity again, it will be beneficial to us,” said Roopnarine.
Selective paving?
While Roopnarine said some areas throughout the area such as Farmers Trace were paved prior to more large-scale repairs in other parts, areas such as Pascual Trace, Bhagwantie Road, Tamarind Hill in St Julien, Sisters Road leading into Williamsville and Gangaram Road were mentioned to the Express as being in dire need of repair.
“I really want the emphasis to be on the funding, because as soon as we are able to, we would like to begin repairs in some of these places,” said Roopnarine.
However, Roopnarine, who himself resides in proximity to Farmers Trace and School Trace, was criticised by residents who told the Express that while most of its roads remain in a deplorable state, some selected areas were recently paved for his convenience.
“The councillor has made it easier for himself by paving the roads near his home and his family’s homes. If you compare and contrast, you will see the difference,” said one anonymous resident.
Responding to these claims, Roopnarine said that the deterioration of roads in School Trace and Farmers Trace was due to the passage of heavy equipment to a scrapyard in the area. Large holes and cracks in the roads, he said, were recently repaired by the scrapyard’s owner.
“The area I reside in is not more covered because School Trace was paved after Farmers Trace. There are a few places, a few spots in School Trace where it was damaged and the corporation went and repaired it. I know of the situation recently where a few days ago there were some deplorable places because of the heavy equipment that came in, the owner purchased material and repaired it,” he said.
School Trace and Farmers Trace, he said, were paved in portions by the corporation in 2005, 2007 and 2009.
