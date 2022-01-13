NEW HUNT FOR TOP COP

It’s official.
The order of merit list for Police Commissioner produced by the collapsed Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has been scrapped.
This means the new PolSC, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones, will begin a fresh hunt for a top cop.
The commission said yesterday that former police commissioner Gary Griffith is free to reapply for the job.
In an immediate response, former police commissioner Gary Griffith asked were he to apply again for the post, would the Government take action to block his return? He also accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of changing the laws to get rid of him.
Griffith had topped the now-scrapped merit list.
Controversy surrounding the appointment of a Police Commissioner was centred on a merit list which the former PolSC produced, but it never reached the Parliament in accordance to law.
That merit list was the crux of the collapse of the Seepersad-led PolSC.
While a new process will begin to appoint a Police Commissioner, questions still remain as to why the previous merit list submitted to the President was then withdrawn, and who was the Government official who provided Seepersad with information to prompt this action.
The new PolSC was appointed on November 16, 2021, and comprises Jones (chairman), Rajiv Persad, Maxine King and Ian Ramdhanie.
New order
In a news release yesterday, the PolSC said it had considered the status of the outcome of the 2021 selection process for the office of Commissioner of Police in making a decision.
It noted the list of names which was compiled as a result of the selection process was submitted to President Paula-Mae Weekes on August 11, 2021, and immediately withdrawn.
“The commission considered all the facts in the matter and legal advice received and decided that no further action will be taken with respect to the 2021 selection process for the office of Commissioner of Police,” said the release.
“Accordingly, the commission will commence a new selection process, in accordance with the process and procedures outlined in the applicable law currently enacted and governing the process for compiling the list of nominees to comprise an order of merit list for the office of Commissioner of Police,” it added.
It pointed to the law—Legal Notice No 277 of 2021 The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No 2) Order, 2021 as amended by Legal Notice No 278 of 2021 and The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No 2) (Amendment) Order, 2021 made pursuant to the provisions of Section 123 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
This new order was brought to the Parliament following the collapse of the PolSC and court ruling making Griffith’s acting position as top cop null and void.
Griffith’s three-year contract ended in August last year.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi then brought an order to the Parliament thereafter which allowed for the appointment of someone “who was previously on contract” to act as CoP, paving the way for Griffith to act as Police Commissioner.
However, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan brought an interpretation summons before the court on behalf of his client, social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who argued that Griffith was not lawfully appointed by the past commission.
In October, Justice Nadia Kangaloo declared that the appointment of Griffith as acting commissioner was illegal and unconstitutional, in accordance with Section 123 of the Constitution.
She also ruled that the 2009 order was unconstitutional, thereby making McDonald Jacob’s acting CoP appointment also null and void.
For the first time in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, the Police Service was without a Police Commissioner. Subsequently, Government revoked the June 2021 Commissioner of Police (selection process) order, as well as the 2009 order, and replaced them with a new revised orders.
Letter to Griffith
The commission also informed Griffith of its decision via letter dated January 12, 2022, and said he was free to apply again for the job.
Immediately after the new commission was appointed, Griffith, through his attorney, Larry Lalla, wrote to Jones, raising questions on the merit list for top cop and requesting an update.
In its letter to Griffith, the commission pointed out that the merit list was completed in compliance with the old Order—Legal Notice No 183 of 2021, made pursuant to Section 123 (2) of the Constitution.
It further noted the new applicable law that is now governing the recruitment and selection process.
The commission said it received legal advice and a new process will commence.
“As such, you are free to submit an application in response to the advertisement for the office when it is so advertised,” said the letter.
The new order
In November 2021, the Government brought to the Parliament a new order for a new process for the appointment of a top cop.
This new order makes very clear the process for appointing someone to act as Commissioner of Police and the process for appointing a substantive Commissioner of Police.
In both instances, the nominations in respect of the two positions must come to Parliament for its approval.
The (November) order includes words like “in accordance with” and “consistent with” Section 123 of the Constitution, as it seeks to put in place a selection process enacted by way of subsidiary legislation that is fully compliant with the Constitution.
Paragraph four of the June 2021, as well as the 2009 order, were deemed by Justice Kangaloo in October to be inconsistent with the Constitution because they did not stipulate that the acting appointments for the position of Commissioner of Police had to come to Parliament.
The new order also made it clear that the acting Commissioner of Police must be a Deputy Commissioner of Police or an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
It does not make provision for anyone on contract or who was previously on contract to act as Commissioner of Police as the previous Order did—a provision which was widely speculated to have been drafted to favour Gary Griffith, who had been on contract.
In short, there cannot be a recurrence of what happened in August when Griffith, who ceased to be a police officer when his contract expired on August 17 and was then appointed to act as commissioner of police because the legal notice gazetted in June 2021 allowed for the appointment of someone “who was previously on contract” to act as CoP.
The order of merit list established by the Police Service Commission for persons to act as CoP must come from persons who are DCPs or ACPs.
The (November) order also sets out a procedure for someone to become a substantive Commissioner of Police, which is slightly different from what previously obtained. The new (November) order states that the Police Service Commission must consider qualifications and experience.
The previous (June) order required the commission to consider only qualifications. In the new (November) order, the overall experience of the candidate has to be weighted and the combination of qualifications and experience must be considered.