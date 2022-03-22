Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne is expected to take over as leader of Government Business in the Senate today.
He will replace Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat who tendered his resignation last Wednesday.
At today’s Senate sitting newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour will take the oath and his place in the Upper House replacing former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.
New People’s National Movement (PNM) Senator Lawrence Hislop will also make his debut in the Senate today. He replaces Yokymma Bethelmy who served since 2020.
Hislop is a former PNM candidate at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) December 2021 election.
“My adult life has always been in service. I am humbled by confidence the Prime Minister has in me to continue service just at a higher level,” he told the Express yesterday.
Former local government and rural development Minister Kazim Hosein will also be at the Senate today in his new portfolio as Agriculture Minister.
In the House of Representatives, Ministers Pennelope Beckles and Camille Robinson-Regis’ portfolios have been swapped to Planning and Housing, respectively.
Private Members’ Business will take precedence at the Senate today and the Private Members’ Motion No. 1 on the Order Paper re: A policy framework to navigate the foreign exchange market by Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine will be debated.