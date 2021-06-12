HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday his Ministry has suspended the walk-in vaccination drive by surname until Wednesday when a modified rollout programme targeting seniors aged 65 and over will be implemented.
This programme will be a proactive one and representatives from the agencies tasked with this responsibility will be reaching out to citizens who fall into the target group and advise on which of the 36 public health centres across the country they can visit for their Covid-19 vaccine, said Deyalsingh.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley preceded Deyalsingh in the press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s and gave an unreserved apology to the nation, and in particular the elderly, for the chaos at health facilities this past week.
Rowley said Government would be “tightening up” on the vaccines that are in hand, and he was confident that the process will be smooth.
Deyalsingh said regional health authority databases, such as hospital clinics, already have the information on the target group for the modified programme and will contact members of the target group; that will also be an outreach to shut-ins via the district health visitor programme.
“We will be contacting you. You do not have to line up. You do not have to be inconvenienced. We are setting up a special programme for the elderlies to come into our clinics,” he said. “This is how we are going to be going forward having learned the lessons of this week.”
Deyalsingh said the immediate objective is to fully vaccinate 188,900 people by the end of July. The Ministry’s notice yesterday stated that the first dose had been administered to 153,983 citizens and 10,050 with both doses.
Regarding the batch of 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine expected tomorrow, Deyalsingh said 150,000 will be set aside for “second dosing”.
The remaining 50,000 doses will be divided among: elderly vaccination programme–20,000; Diabetes Association–3,000; Supermarket Association–5,000; Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association—4,000 to 5,000; Tobago—3,000; the construction sector—5,000; Bankers Association—2,000; CEPEP—an additional 2,500; private security—5,000; contingency–4,000 to 6,000.
He said he will engage other associations such as the T&T Association of Retired Persons (TTARP), and had reached out to Social Development Minister Donna Cox for information on pensioners to prioritise them as more vaccines become available.
Rowley said he also encouraged people to use the appointment registration programme through WhatsApp and call centres since it “still had value but was not sufficiently robust to contact everyone”.
Deyalsingh said the Health Ministry will partner with the Ministry of Social Development for information on pensioners, as well as associations such as the Diabetes Association to build a database for the elderly and vulnerable who will be prioritised for vaccination.
The Health Ministry has already vaccinated some 750 elderly people and care givers in long-stay homes, he said.
Asked if mobile units would also be implemented, Deyalsingh responded, “We will be utilising all methods of distribution.”
