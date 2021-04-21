New protocols for Ramadan

Muslims who attend juma or Islamic Friday prayers twice will now be accommodated at three prayer sessions from tomorrow.
So said El Socorro Nur E Islam imam Sharaz Ali after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that from midnight on Wednesday, places of worship will be reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent capacity.
Muslims have been fasting and praying during the month of Ramadan since April 13.
The minister had also said the time-frame for these services/prayers will be a maximum of 90 minutes.
Before the additional restriction, religious leaders had said they were “appreciative” of the 50 per cent capacity.
Yesterday, they said they supported the move to further restrict attendance until May 16 since the Covid-19 spike in cases had become too great in the past few weeks.
Leaders said they were willing to make adjustments to their respective congregations.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Ali said: “Reduction is a great idea because the spike is so great. We thought 50 per cent was safe. But we will work with the regulations and follow protocols.
“We are now making special arrangements which will include multiple jumas...(It) begins around 12.25 p.m. then 2 p.m., then 3 p.m. If a hall can accommodate about 100 people, it will be reduced to 25 per cent capacity,” Ali said.
‘Better than total shutdown’
Public relations officer of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat (ASJA) Association, imam Raffaic Mohammed, told the Express: “We were already working with 50 per cent. Thanks be to Allah, they have not closed us down completely. If a masjid had 50 people, will have to reduce to 25. People and imams must wear their masks.”
Chairman of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) Canon Knolly Clarke, who is responsible for about 20 different religious organisations, said: “Covid-19 is extremely serious. Once we disobeyed the regulations, we should have expected a spike. I agree with the 25 per cent. God gave us the power of reasoning and if we don’t obey, it will create all kinds of problems.”
He said there was another group “who are just thinking about money and they are behaving in a particular manner. Instead of taking the challenges of the society seriously, we feel God will keep us immune.”
Clarke added: “Last week Friday, I took my first (Covid-19 vaccine injection). I am training priests for the Anglican clergy and we had our workshop at All Saints Hall.”
And Spiritual Baptist Elder Ray Brathwaithe said: “It is better than total shutdown. We will maintain social distancing and wear masks across our 243 churches.”
At Jesus Elam Revival Assembly International at Prizgar Road in Barataria, Bishop Gary George, said: “Instead of two services, we will do three. The first service is usually less than 45 per cent capacity...I will conduct a 7 p.m. service, an 8.30 a.m. and a 10.30 a.m. Instead of a chair, we will place two chairs between every one to maintain the six feet (physical distancing). We will have rigorous sanitising.”