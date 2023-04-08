New warning for Cro Cro

ATTORNEYS for calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins have been issued with a letter for “potential breach” of a court order that was issued last month after the entertainer allegedly made certain defamatory remarks against activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael in one of his songs.
The letter was issued on Thursday, in which attorneys Richard Jaggasar and Nigel Trancoso invited Rawlins to “openly and publicly” advise members of the public that they, too, should desist from republishing or rebroadcasting the song.
Jaggasar and Trancoso referenced the order that was made on March 18, by Justice Frank Seepersad.
The order had directed that Rawlins, either by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise, be restrained from performing and/or further redistributing, publishing or causing to be published or disseminated and/or posted on any forum on the Internet.
This included, but was not limited to, concerts and social media the song titled “Another Sat Maraj Is Outside” unless the song was edited to excise all the offending portions as referenced in Ishmael’s claim.
The order was to continue until the trial or until further order, the judge had ruled.
In their letter to attorney Kareem Marcelle, on Thursday, however, Jaggasar and Trancoso said they had become aware that after the order was made, at least three people—Chad Risbrooke, Qbannz Rich and Alston Aloysius Benjamin—had all posted the song on social media.
While the calypsonian, himself, was not responsible for the redistribution of the song, the attorneys warned that if he did not make the public statement within 24 hours, advising the public to desist from doing so, they would take appropriate action to enforce the order of the court.
Essentially what they are arguing, is that if Rawlins does not make the statement, he would be allowing members of the public to freely redistribute the alleged defamatory statements.
They stated they also reserved their right to take legal action against anyone—including the three—who redistributed the song.
April 14 deadline
Meanwhile, Rawlins’ attorneys also wrote to Jaggasar and Trancoso, on Thursday, asking that they be given a seven-week extension for the filing of his defence in the substantive claim.
This request, however, was refused. Instead, Jaggasar and Trancoso said they were not willing to grant an extension of more than two weeks. The defence was to be filed by no later that April 14.
Marcelle explained that Rawlins was in the process of obtaining additional legal representation and, therefore, this was the reason for the seven-week request.
Jaggasar and Trancoso pointed out that Rawlins’ legal team was already being led by senior counsel Gilbert Peterson.
They pointed out that Justice Seepersad had indicated his desire to proceed with the matter with expedition and by allowing the seven-week extension would be them circumventing the court’s indication.
“Your instant request is oddly based on your client’s interest to retain additional counsel and is for a period of seven weeks (less two days). We find that request to be wholly unreasonable and prejudicial for the reasons given herein.
“Notwithstanding, we are minded to grant a request for an extension of two weeks rather than seven additional weeks for the reasons given herein,” stated the attorneys.