New wastewater plant to benefit 17,000

More than 17,000 people in seven communities, as well as five schools, are expected to benefit from a new wastewater treatment plant commissioned yesterday at Trincity.
Funding of $63 million for the Trincity Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) came from the Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Programme for which the Government received a loan of US$50 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
As he delivered the feature address at the commissioning at the plant located opposite the Macoya Industrial Estate, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the total amount of wastewater treated and discharged at the Malabar, Beetham, San Fernando, Trincity and Tobago plants was over 22 million imperial gallons.
Gonzales said: “The Trincity WWTP was over half a century old and in dire need of upgrades that would make it functional while bringing it in line with 21st century standards.
“By successfully implementing this project, WASA, under the guidance of MPU and with financing (US$50 million) from the Inter-American Development Bank, is heralding our intention to, bit by bit, and project by project, transformation of the waste and wastewater sector into a force to be reckoned with. It will be a sector that adequately meets the needs of the growing population, while under-girding the thrust towards our national sustainable development goals, as outlined by United Nations.”
He said long-term plans have been laid out for the development of large centralised wastewater treatment facilities in Maloney and Chaguanas.
Previously the WWTP facilitated 7,540 residents but with the completion of the project within budget last December (despite two suspensions of work because of Covid-19 and Government health mandates) it will now benefit 17,080 people from the expanded capacity of the new plant.
Schools that will get additional flows include Hillview College and El Dorado Secondary School.
Communities include El Dorado Gardens and Paradise Gardens East and West.
More plants
Gonzales said the benefits of treating wastewater extend from public health and environment to agriculture and industry.
“Wastewater treatment systems are designed to prevent faecal sludge and other forms of water pollution that can spread disease from flowing back into waterways. It would improve not just the water quality but the air quality as well. It means lower rates of water borne diseases (dysentery) and drinking of unsafe water. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates contaminated drinking water causes about 500,000 diarrhoeal deaths per year,” he said.
Another plant is expected to come on stream in San Fernando within about a month’s time.
Transformation plan
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to get the report from the transformation plan for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) by the end of April.
Gonzales made reference to the transformation report at the commissioning ceremony yesterday.
He said the transformation plan for WASA was in its “final phase”.
“The transformation is expected to be completed in a month’s time. It is on my desk. The board submitted it and it is currently being examined by the Cabinet sub-committee...The Prime Minister should get it by the end of April,” he added.