Newly-wed woman dies in crash

ON the eve of Christmas, two women lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents on Thursday in San Juan and Cunupia.
One of the women was a newly-wed, while the identity of the other was not released by police up to yesterday evening.
Officers said around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, 29-year-old Karen Elgin was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Tiida car driven by her husband, along Saddle Road, San Juan, when the car came into contact with another vehicle.
Eljin, 29, of Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, Bagatelle, San Juan, and her husband had only recently been married.
Following the crash, the couple were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Elgin was later pronounced dead.
Up to yesterday evening, her husband was in serious condition at the hospital.
Two other women were also injured in the accident and they, too, remained at hospital last night.
In the second incident, police said around 10 p.m., the victim was driving along Munroe Road, Cunupia, when the driver of another car travelling in the opposite direction swerved to avoid a pothole and crashed into the right side of the woman’s vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers of San Juan and Cunupia police stations are continuing investigations into the accidents.