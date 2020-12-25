crash

ON the eve of Christmas, two women lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents on Thursday in San Juan and Cunupia.

One of the women was a newly-wed, while the identity of the other was not released by police up to yesterday evening.

Officers said around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, 29-year-old Karen Elgin was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Tiida car driven by her husband, along Saddle Road, San Juan, when the car came into contact with another vehicle.

Eljin, 29, of Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, Bagatelle, San Juan, and her husband had only recently been married.

Following the crash, the couple were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Elgin was later pronounced dead.

Up to yesterday evening, her husband was in serious condition at the hospital.

Two other women were also injured in the accident and they, too, remained at hospital last night.

In the second incident, police said around 10 p.m., the victim was driving along Munroe Road, Cunupia, when the driver of another car travelling in the opposite direction swerved to avoid a pothole and crashed into the right side of the woman’s vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers of San Juan and Cunupia police stations are continuing investigations into the accidents.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A thank you letter to T&T

A thank you letter to T&T

For the first time in years, Adrian Lomas and his parents enjoyed a bright Christmas.

Adrian, the 13-year-old boy who penned a letter to Trinidad and Tobago pleading for a better life, is now saying thank you.

Christmas babies

Christmas babies

Three mothers got very special gifts for Christmas as they welcomed their newborns at the Sangre Grande Hospital and the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.

Newly-wed woman dies in crash

Newly-wed woman dies in crash

ON the eve of Christmas, two women lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents on Thursday in San Juan and Cunupia.

One of the women was a newly-wed, while the identity of the other was not released by police up to yesterday evening.

'The Opposition failed you'

'The Opposition failed you'

THE lack of support by the Opposition for two major pieces of legislation has made the jobs of those in the protective services exponentially difficult.

But in spite of this, come 2021, law enforcement will continue to battle criminal elements, and eventually regain control of the country.

Set the Venezuelan children free, says attorney

Set the Venezuelan children free, says attorney

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed is pleading with authorities to have a heart and embrace humanity and allow the Venezuelan children detained at the heliport in Chaguaramas to have a merry Christmas with their families.