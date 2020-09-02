WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) yesterday said its after-tax profit fell by $2 billion for its 2019 financial year.
In a statement, the natural gas aggregator and marketer said it recorded a 69 per cent decline in its after-tax-profit for 2019, which fell to $396 million from $2.395 billion in 2018.
“Ammonia prices shrank by 23 per cent while methanol prices experienced a 31 per cent reduction from 2018. Natural gas liquids (NGL) prices also were lower: propane and butane (cooking gas) prices were 39.3 per cent and 36.6 per cent lower respectively than 2018, while natural gasoline was 5.9 per cent lower than the prior year,” said NGC, adding in 2019, “higher-priced supplies delivered under new upstream gas purchase contracts resulted in an uptick in the weighted average cost of gas, further condensing sales margins”.
The company said despite its challenges, it remains focused on the execution of its strategy and building a strong, sustainable business.
“The NGC Group has learned well how to weather challenging times and cycles of change after 45 years of success in the energy business. However, you will find in those times of disruption, we have consistently forged opportunities for growth,” said NGC chairman Conrad Enill.
NGC said securing and stabilising a gas supply to sustain the petrochemical and downstream sector remained as one of its core strategic pillars.
As a result, the natural gas intermediary negotiated a fully termed domestic gas sales contract (DGSC) with Royal Dutch Shell, the Netherlands-headquartered energy giant.
NGC said 2019 was also a year for growth into international markets as it signed an historic LNG agreement with China, its subsidiary National Energy opened an office in Guyana and its majority-owned associate Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) pursued the acquisition of natural gas liquids assets in the US.
“These developments move the group closer to becoming a global energy brand,” said NGC.
Sustainable business
On the clean energy front, the group said it is collaborating with BP, Shell and Lightsource BP to produce a 130 MW utility-scale renewable energy project in T&T.
NGC has also launched a project to assess energy use among light industrial and commercial customers (LICs), with a view to improving their efficiency.
Referring to the future, Enill said the prevailing conditions of the global energy sector did not crush the NGC group. In fact, Enill said it has made the group even more unwavering in its commitment to build a sustainable business.
“Though not spared from the negative effects of the worldwide lows in the energy sector, the group has persevered and achieved transformative growth under its skilled and robust leadership. The achievements of the NGC Group in 2019 could not have been possible without the dedication and tireless service of the management and staff across all companies.
“The vision, direction and support of the board and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have significantly contributed to the strong NGC Group performance,” he said.
Enill said he was confident the NGC will capitalise on opportunity amid the tests presented.
“We have seen new strengths emerge within the group that will grow our capability set moving forward. Through ingenuity and innovation, we will forge ahead to create exceptional value for the people of our country,” he said.