QUALITY education should be free and easily accessible to all children in Trinidad and Tobago. So says Aaron Edwards, founder of the Brilliant Minds Foundation (BMF)—an educational non-profit organisation that offers free tutoring to pupils preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.
In a telephone interview with the Express last week, Edwards said BMF offers free CSEC subjects and SEA classes to pupils who are falling behind. He said science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are important areas of study to diversify the economy.
“One of our programmes at the Brilliant Minds Foundation is called the Technological Transformation of Secondary Schools (TTOSS). Starting with donations of tech items to the Polytechnic Institute, this year, the Brilliant Minds Foundation is currently working together with various partnering companies, such as Synergy TV, Vieira Incorporated Shipping Company, New Image Fitness Gym, Player Player Clothing Brand, and much more, to uplift and transform secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
“We believe our nation’s children will benefit from having the ability to have information sent to them from their teachers in real time, as well as being able to study and conduct research using modern technology at the comfort of their schools.
“We also recognise the importance of diversifying the economy through the development of strong, knowledgeable, confident and innovative pupils who can create a more sustainable future in the field of STEM,” Edwards said.
Edwards said most pupils who struggle through school need guidance and support to excel. “During my time at The University of the West Indies, while pursuing a degree in physics, in the third year of my degree I started tutoring pupils at the SEA and CSEC level.
“I did not put much thought into it initially; however, the more pupils I assisted, the more positive feedback I received from parents and pupils, especially those that lacked confidence and were not receiving the attention and support they needed at school,” Edwards said.
BMF offers free classes in over ten CSEC subject areas, as well as mathematics, English language and creative writing for SEA pupils at the Polytechnic Institute in St James. Edwards explained, “There are several free programmes that are offered at the Brilliant Minds Foundation. However, with respect to the teaching aspect of the programme, we provide educational classes to pupils preparing for the annual SEA and CSEC examinations.
“All accepted Standard Four pupils will work closely with the teachers of this programme, building a strong educational foundation within the compulsory subjects of SEA—mathematics, English language, and creative writing.
“It is our firm belief that developing a strong academic foundation at the SEA level, as well as having the boys and girls accepted into this programme qualify and be accepted into the school of their choice will serve as a powerful stimulus and motivator for them to aim for higher academic success.
“At the CSEC level, pupils can choose any five of the ten CSEC-level subjects offered in this programme. The quality of education obtained by pupils in this programme is designed to give pupils the skills and knowledge needed for a higher education, as well as the practical skills needed to enter the working world,” Edwards said.
Edwards has a passion for helping pupils succeed. “After graduating, I started teaching at the Standard Five level, preparing pupils for their SEA examinations, and eventually moving on to teaching CSEC physics and mathematics to Form Five pupils, as well as evening school for adults.
“Apart from my love of teaching, being given the opportunity by God to go above and beyond the call of duty, at times, to assist those who struggle academically and socio-economically, like many of our nation’s teachers, is truly a blessing,” Edwards said.
The academic year 2023-2024 will be BMF’s first intake of pupils. There is expected to be an intake of about 80 to 100 pupils in total. The classes are scheduled to begin in August 2023, and classes will be held on the weekends.
Edwards said, “During the teaching aspect of the programme, which extends from August 2023 to their SEA/CSEC exams in 2024, there will be a career day for all the pupils and parents of the programme, where the pupils will be able to interact with the positive role models, various media personalities and entrepreneurs.
The career day will serve as a powerful stimulus and motivator, showing beyond a reasonable doubt that success is achievable for everyone who is willing to work hard and pursue their dreams.
He added, “BMF not only offers quality education to all pupils annually enrolled, but also provides these pupils the opportunity to meet and have meaningful and impactful conversations with young men and women of Trinidad and Tobago who are not only positive influences but recognised nationally as successful entrepreneurs, well-known corporate personalities and positive role models for our youth.
“The pupils of the programme will be exposed to many different successful people in various careers, as well as representatives from STEM companies in Trinidad and Tobago, who will also be present to motivate them and give insightful information on careers in STEM.
“I am also of the belief that pupils should be taught financial literacy at both the primary and secondary school level, as many of our nation’s youth are ignorant of budgeting, investing, credit and debt, planning for savings and retirement, understanding taxes and insurance, and navigating financial institutions and systems. Having knowledge of this can truly have a tremendously positive impact on the decisions thousands of our pupils make after high school.”
Edwards is an advocate for a blended approach to learning, which he believes will fill the gaps. “In these modern times, as the world is becoming more technologically advanced, a more blended approach to education should be taken at both the primary and secondary school levels.
“...Smartphones, laptops and tablets can be used in a responsible manner by pupils in the classroom to assist in the delivery of certain topics on the school syllabus. This will also allow pupils to become more efficient and responsible with the use of modern technology. Developing these analytical and technological skills as a pupil in primary or secondary school can significantly aid our youth in their respective career paths,” he said.
