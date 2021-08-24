NGO wants info on rogue cops

A non-profit company, headed by a former prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has been given clearance to apply for judicial review after information requested on police officers who faced serious disciplinary offences was denied by the Commissioner of Police.
Attorney Lee Merry, founder and director of High Tide Project, stated in his affidavit that the non-profit company was incorporated in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in the United States last year.
It was said that numerous extra-judicial police killings occur in Trinidad and Tobago, for which there is a lack of proper accountability. And the founders of High Tide Project decided to use the events happening abroad to seek reforms in this country’s system.
It was added that following Floyd’s killing, Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris, two suspects in the January kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old law clerk Andrea Bharatt, died while in police custody and to date no charges have been laid, despite several months having passed and media reports on the suspicious circumstances in which the deaths occurred.
Merry said at High Tide Project, it is believed that a more accountable T&T Police Service (TTPS) will lead to greater trust and cooperation from the general public, which in turn would lead to a better detection rate and a reduction in crime.
It was also said that granting access to the information will create greater accountability and deterrence of similar conduct by other members of the Police Service.
Merry, who also served in the Office of the Solicitor General where he dealt with claims involving alleged misconduct of police officers, said throughout his career he has gained insight into the deep-seated issues in the TTPS and how those problems generally affect the administration of justice.
He stated that a foreign news organisation obtained information on alleged misconduct committed by more than 85,000 police officers and its website contains a database which allows users to search for police officers by name.
It was also said that there are many organisations around the world fighting to lift the veil of secrecy as it pertains to police misconduct and police protection of “their own”.
High Tide Project launched a website in 2020 which contains a database of police officers in this country against whom findings of serious misconduct have been made by courts, tribunals or other authorities.
The information on the website was obtained from publicly available records, including court judgements.
It is shared with the public through the company’s website and Facebook page and by making it available to the media.
And the High Tide Project has been seeking additional information to add to the database.
In February 2021, it issued a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Commissioner of Police as it attempted to obtain information from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on the details of police officers who have had findings made against them with regard to serious disciplinary offences over the past 20 years and who are still in active service.
It requested information for only offences involving dishonesty on the basis that the public interest in granting access to this information is particularly high.
The offences identified were for abuse of authority or neglect in the performance of official duty and included accepting gifts or rewards; falsehood or prevarication; breach of confidence; corrupt practice; unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority; malingering; and being an accessory to any of the aforementioned.
But information for the period 2000 to 2010 was refused. It was claimed that between 2000 and 2009, tribunals were being conducted by the Police Service Commission and the information was not within the possession of the TTPS.
Unreasonable disclosure
With regard to the years 2011 to 2021, High Tide Project has been granted access to all information requested, except the identities of the police officers.
The respondent claimed that the information on the identities of the police officers disciplined for serious misconduct is prejudicial to the officers and would amount to unreasonable disclosure of personal information, making the information exempt under the FOIA. It was added that the identities of the officers are not of public interest since the Police Commissioner had already sufficiently dealt with these police officers.
High Tide Project filed its application leave to apply for judicial review. Court documents were filed in the matter by attorneys Randall Hector and Larry Boyer. It named the Commissioner of Police as the respondent, Leave was recently granted by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams.
The organisation is also seeking a declaration that the respondent’s finding that there was no public interest in the disclosure of these officers’ identities was unreasonable and made in the absence of evidence on which such a finding could reasonably be made.
The matter comes up for hearing next on September 15.