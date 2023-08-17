THE wife of National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) chairman Patrick Ferriera, was cuffed in the face and robbed yesterday afternoon, at her Westmoorings home, not long after she had left a bank.
The bandits escaped with $3 after they attacked the woman.
Investigators confirmed that the incident took place at about 12.15 p.m. after Carla Ferreira left the RBC Royal Bank in WestMall and drove a short distance to her home.
She had just parked her Chevrolet vehicle in her driveway, when through her side mirrors she observed two men jumping her gate.
The suspects smashed her driver’s window before cuffing her in the face and grabbing her handbag.
They then ran out of her yard.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Ferreira told investigators she believed she was followed after leaving the bank.
She said she went to withdraw money, however, while waiting in line, she started to feel light-headed and decided to go home without conducting her transaction.
As a result, the bag which was stolen only contained $3, her bank cards and identification cards.
In a social media post later yesterday, Ferreira said that she was okay.
“Thanks everyone for your concern. I’m fine all things considered. I was clearly followed from the bank but was distracted on the phone as I would normally check my rear-view mirror. Never even completed a transaction as I was feeling light-headed and left. Hope they enjoy the $3 that was in my handbag. God doh sleep,” she stated.
Officers of the Western Division are continuing investigations.