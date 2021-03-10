Men were given a lesson on toxic masculinity and its relationship to violence during a seminar hosted by ChildLine on “Tackling Male Toxicity” yesterday.
Speaking at the seminar, Aaron George, outreach officer with ChildLine, said men face backlash when they don’t adhere to masculine gender stereotypes, when they show vulnerability, act nicer, display empathy and express sadness.
He noted this is troubling, as it discourages men from seeking help as men are socialised to not ask for help or be vulnerable.
‘Crying doesn’t take away
the fact that I am a man’
“Life already has so much negativity and chaos and damage, and then there is Covid-19.
“And for us to be adding to that with our disregard for women and girls, and this idea that we have to be tough a certain way and pretend to be in control and tough.
“When we feel to cry, we have to turn that into anger just to make sure that other people view us as a man. When did our egos become so fragile? When did our sense of self become so vulnerable?
“We must understand as men that crying still doesn’t take away the fact that I am a man,” George said.
He said the impact of socialisation influences men’s thinking and behaviour. “Men call women names when they are rejected, and I’ve seen that many times. They lash out at others because they experience embarrassment. They think it’s okay to hit or become angry, and this is the influence socialisation has on some men,” said George.
Makemba Whitley, child well-being and protection professional, said it is important for men to understand they communicate differently to women.
“Men and women communicate differently, and men need to appreciate that difference.
“As males, we need to be aware of our body language because if we come across as threatening when we are speaking, she will not be listening to what you are saying—she will be focusing on your movements,” said Whitley.
“Sometimes we raise our tone and we think that is something natural and normal, but we need to be aware of our tone when speaking to women.
“We must understand why women become defensive because if you are raising your tone and your language comes across as threatening, the female you are speaking to may not hear your message,” he added.
Whitley also touched on the issue of consent, saying: “No always means no, and only yes means yes. Consent has to be clear and cannot be impaired by drugs and alcohol.”
The seminar targeted males 15 years and older.
Another session will be held today.
For additional information visit www.childlinett.org.