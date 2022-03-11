Nigerian to receive close to $1m

THE State now has to fork out close to $1 million to compensate a Nigerian national and pay his legal fees after he was shot by police officers and maliciously prosecuted following an incident at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in 2015.
In total, Justice Devindra Rampersad ordered that the man receive $765,000 exclusive of interest, In addition, the Office of the Attorney General was ordered to bear his legal cost in the sum of $100,799.49—a grand total of $865,799.49.
The orders were made on Wednesday after the judge ruled in favour of Kennedy Nna Leckwachi . He had brought a claim against the State claiming he was unlawfully arrested, remained in the custody of the State for four years, shot by the officers and maliciously prosecuted for a crime he never committed.
Leckwachi allegedly attempted to escape from the IDC in September 2015 when a fire broke out at the institution’s dormitory. He was shot in the left leg and beaten by police, before being charged with attempting to escape legal custody and assaulting one of the officers.
The charges were eventually dismissed at the Arima Magistrates’ Court after the State failed to provide sufficient evidence after approximately 40 hearings. He had pleaded not guilty to the offences.
Malicious charges
Leckwachi was first detained in January of 2015 when he went to the Immigration Division in an attempt to obtain an extension of his stay in this country. However, at that time, he had already been in Trinidad and Tobago well beyond the three-month period that was initially granted.
He had arrived in this country in February 2014. He was deported to Nigeria in April 2019 and testified at the High Court trial via video link in February of last year.
While the State filed a defence, no witnesses testified on its behalf, nor were any witness statements filed.
According to his claim, after the fire broke out, he was being evacuated from the facility when he was confronted by three police officers armed with guns.
He was shot in the leg and beaten by the officers, even though he protested his innocence. For several weeks, he was hospitalised for the injuries sustained.
In his ruling, Justice Rampersad pointed out that the officer who laid the charges against Leckwachi failed to show up in the magistrates’ court, and it was based on this that he concluded the officer had laid the charges with malice.
Justice Rampersad said it was a clear breach of the law and Leckwachi’s constitutional rights for him to remain detained for four years and not deported to his home country.
In his claim for assault, Leckwachi’s attorneys, Matthew Gayle and Crystal Paul, argued that their client was shot in the leg, kicked and stepped on by the police officers. He was beaten with batons, forced to stand and walk even though his leg was injured. He was also dragged by the officers after being unable to walk.
Appearing on behalf of the State were attorneys Sanjeev Lalla, Candice Alexander and Brent James.