Night of tributes for parang divas

VETERAN singer/songwriter Jennifer McPherson turned a gala concert into an all-out backyard jam with a get-up-and-dance performance of her 1996 parang classic “Anda Parrandero”, on Saturday night, at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.
McPherson was the 11th of 13 parang queens to take the stage on a night the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) shone a bright spotlight on the leading women of the genre with their Divas of Parang concert.
Backed by the newly formed National Parang Orchestra, the Los Tocadores lead singer opened with her two-song set with another self-penned number “Vamos de Parranda”.
With the packed auditorium fully activated, she cued the Enrique Cameo-led orchestra into the opening notes of her trademark hit, inviting them “to help me sing this one if yuh know it”.
The applause was deafening as large sections of the audience lifted out of their seats, some dancing in aisles, others in front the stage, all singing “Anda Parrandero” — among them Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles, Venezuelan Ambassador Alvaro Sanchez and Mexican Ambassador Victor Hugo Morales Melendez.
Stalwarts of the genre Gail Ganpat, Carmelita Williams, Joanne Briggs, Francisca Allard, Claire Piper, Alicia Jaggasar and popular musician Clarita Rivas all enjoyed touching moments centre stage during the novel display.
Briggs, singing “Guanaguanare” and “Vamos A Celebrar”, Allard with “Muevete” and “Yo Me Voy de Parranda” and Piper with “La Promesa” and “Vamos A Gozar” were particularly well received by the fully engaged audience.
Notably the auditorium was particularly complimentary of Rivas, giving the iconic marac player an extended round of applause.
Young stars Sally Granger, Candice Corbie and Olivia Romany also had memorable showings.
While deceased parang pioneers Gloria Alcazar and Daisy Voisin were also honoured by Kalisha Ward and Marina Marchan, respectively. Alcazar is widely considered the mother of parang music, while Voisin, with her timeless hits, is the undisputed queen of the genre.
NPATT: Parang
needs more support
Jaggasar, president of NPATT, told the audience “it was a difficult process choosing 13 out of so many divas”. She joked that the push-back had already come from the male voices of the show, asking “when allyuh having de divos concert”.
“We decide, hear what, this will be the first, but it won’t be the last. Every year we will be celebrating divas and divos of parang, so have no fear,” Jaggasar joked.
Continuing in a more serious tone she praised the parang divas for all turning out in fine form and thanked the appreciative audience for their overwhelmingly positive feedback.
“This evening, it is such an honour for me to see these ladies who we have grown to love and admire. Who have paved the road and tracks for the younger generation.
It is such a pleasure to be here and I want everyone here this evening to put your hands together and give a lot of love and appreciation for all the divas here,” she said to rousing applause.
The claps and cheering grew even louder when Jaggasar called for greater financial support from the Government and corporate T&T for parang music.
“I take this opportunity to ask, to plead, to beg, all the ministries and corporate Trinidad for a deeper understanding, a deeper level of support and a deeper level of appreciation for what this art form has done, is doing and will continue to do, not just for us, but for our youths, our citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and the world,” Jaggasar concluded.
Calypso veteran Baron (Timothy Watkins) closed the show by serenading all 13 divas on stage with his classics “Sweet Soca Man” and “Spanish Woman”.