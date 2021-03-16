Nine bullets for Jenny’s

Mystery surrounds a gun attack on the popular Jenny’s on the Boulevard restaurant in Port of Spain early yesterday morning.

Restaurant owner Jenny Sharma told the Express yesterday this is the second time in the year that gunmen have shot at her restaurant during the night when it is closed.

She said the last shooting at the closed building took place on February 21, 2021 and a police report was made.

Yesterday, around 2.30 a.m., gunmen in a white Nissan stationwagon pulled up outside the business place.