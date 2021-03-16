Nine bullets for Jenny’s

Mystery surrounds a gun attack on the popular Jenny’s on the Boulevard restaurant in Port of Spain early yesterday morning.

Restaurant owner Jenny Sharma told the Express yesterday this is the second time in the year that gunmen have shot at her restaurant during the night when it is closed.

She said the last shooting at the closed building took place on February 21, 2021 and a police report was made.

Yesterday, around 2.30 a.m., gunmen in a white Nissan stationwagon pulled up outside the business place.

CCTV footage shows one man driving the vehicle while another jumped out from the back seat onto the roadway and fired at the glass-enclosed take-out area of the restaurant.

She said nine bullet holes are visible on the building.

Sharma said the CCTV cameras picked up the make and model of the vehicle and registration plate.

“They parked in front the driveway (take-out area), shoot about nine bullets straight onto the glass on take-away, jump back in the vehicle, we can’t see their faces as they were wearing masks,” she said.

Sharma said she has no idea why her business is targeted by gunmen.

“I honestly do not have any idea. I tried to figure that out to no avail,” she said, adding that she is in the dark as to whether it could be a personal attack, a business issue or anything related to any staff members or anyone she knows.

When questioned by the Express, Sharma said she has received no threats, no messages or anything intimidating.

She said her private security has been beefed up and also armed security at the restaurant.

Sharma said she has taken precautions to protect herself, her family, staff and patrons.

Asked if the gunmen were the same captured on the CCTV on the two separate occasions, Sharma said it appeared to be different persons and vehicles.

She said she has no negative issues or “bad blood” with anyone and that is why these shootings are baffling and frightening.

Police paid a controversial visit to her restaurant last Friday to ensure that Covid regulations were being adhered to.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had said that officers conducted roving exercise.

He also said that some restaurants are flouting Covid rules and serving alcohol in teacups.

Sharma has denied doing this, adding that her restaurant has been abiding by the rules.

She said a Facebook post she made was expressing concern about a police visit to her restaurant prior to last Friday where they were bearing guns inside the restaurant in front of children.

Griffith: Apology needed

Griffith yesterday sarcastically questioned (without calling names) if Sharma would now have a problem with police visiting the restaurant.

The top cop shared a news clip of Sharma’s business being fired at on social media, stating: “It would be very interesting to see if the same people, who had no issue with the police going into bars with their ‘big guns’, but who had a problem when same was done at a ‘fine dining’ establishment, would still want the police to go to these establishments armed with ‘macaroni pie’, as I stated yesterday during my interview with TV6’s Fazeer Mohammed.”

He also stated he hoped Independent Senator Paul Richards and former justice minister and high court judge Hubert Volney would apologise for comments they made against the police.

Both Richards and Volney had criticised the police visit to Jenny’s last Friday.

“Given that this is the second such incident in the past few months at this establishment, I hope those who were quick to criticise, like Senator Paul Richards and former judge Hubert Volney, would now issue an apology, or at the very least, leave the tough task of policing to the police,” stated Griffith.

“Whether they do or not will not deter me and the brave men and women of the TTPS however, because we know that the overwhelming majority of citizens understand that battling dangerous criminals is serious business, and they recognise and appreciate the tremendous risk officers place themselves in every day, when they Protect and Serve,” he added.

