NINE police officers from the Eastern Division were arrested by their colleagues from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) yesterday amid allegations of misbehaviour in public office.
The investigation stemmed from an almost two-minute-long video shared on social media on March 20.
The arrests were confirmed last night by head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Joanne Archie.
Police said earlier yesterday that around 1 p.m., the nine officers from the Sangre Grande Police Station were called into a meeting at the station.
There, they met PSB officers who informed them of the enquiry, served them arrest warrants, searched their lockers and then detained them.
An investigator said the nine officers were up to last night “assisting the PSB” with the investigation.
The CCTV (closed-circuit television) video that preceded the investigation showed four men in what appeared to be police operational clothing entering a small room of an establishment in Sangre Grande.
Police have not said what kind of business was being operated at the establishment.
In the footage, a woman wearing a red top is seen counting cash.
One man walks in and heads to where the woman is standing.
The video shows the man tossing some of the money the woman was counting to another man.
Two other men are seen walking in and out of the small room.
They are also seen handling what appears to be large wads of cash.
The woman in the meantime is seen making calls on a cellphone and walks in and out of the room with the men.
The video ends with the four still in the room.
A person who said he shared the video claimed he had made reports to the PSB about these men since last year.
After the video’s release on March 20, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher ordered an “immediate investigation” into the video.
She shared the numbers and e-mail address of the PSB (625-3779 and e-mail psb@ttps.gov.tt), and encouraged the public to share information in relation to the enquiry.
The Police Complaints Authority (PCA), headed by David West, also launched an enquiry of its own.
Up to last night, it had not yet been completed.
West spoke briefly with the Express last night, but said he did not yet want to comment on the issue as he had not yet received “the entire picture”.