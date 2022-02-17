Nine more people died from the Covid-19 virus yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,544.
Tobago did not record any new deaths yesterday, and the death toll there remains at 238.
So far this month, 140 have died from the virus in T&T. or the year, 675 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported.
The ministry also reported 412 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, 33 of which were in Tobago.
A total of 121,271 people have contracted the virus since the first case was detected in T&T in March 2020. Active cases now stands at 21,132.
The ministry said 395 positive patients are currently in hospital and in step-down facilities. To date, 698,799 people, or 49.9 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; and 124,535 people have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.