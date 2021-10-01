Nine new Delta cases in T&T

Five people with no recent travel history are among nine new cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry of Health, in a statement yesterday, said the new cases were confirmed on Thursday night, bringing the total number of confirmed Delta cases in T&T to 26.
The additional Delta cases were as follows:
• three cases (one non-national and two nationals) who were crew members on board a vessel. These people were not allowed to disembark and spent their period of isolation on the vessel.
• one case is a national who recently travelled to Trinidad from Dubai via Miami.
• five other cases were found locally in people with no recent history of travel.
The ministry did not say if the individuals were vaccinated or unvaccinated.
It said the presence of the Delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies.
It noted that all patients were placed in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for individuals with Covid-19 variants of concern is achieved.
Contact tracing, testing and quarantining of contacts have also been initiated, the ministry said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the Delta variant, which is up to four times more transmissible than the original Covid-19 virus, has been found in 185 countries.