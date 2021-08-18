The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to apologise for comments that the behaviour of people in Trinidad and Tobago was responsible for the failure of several major projects.
Rowley made the comments on Tuesday during the sod-turning ceremony for the Desperadoes Pan Theatre in Port of Spain.
The Prime Minister noted that the theatre was an investment in culture that could aid in diversification of the country’s economy, as the country would not be able to depend on oil and gas revenue in the long term.
But he said other projects that the Government had embarked upon, which could have put this country on the path to economic diversification, had been met with resistance.
He cited the cancelled Sandals resort project in Tobago and the scrapped aluminium smelter project as examples of projects that did not get support and instead went up in “old talk”.
“You would have been hearing about the diversification requirements, and you would have forgotten the attempts that we have made.
“Because we did try. But a significant component of failure has attended our attempts largely because of our behaviour and our downright foolishness,” the Prime Minister said.
‘Disingenuous statement’
NJAC responded yesterday that the Prime Minister showed a lack of respect to the people of T&T.
“NJAC sees this as a most disingenuous statement by Dr Rowley, and one that shows contempt for the people of this country,” the organisation said in a statement.
“It is NJAC’s view that concerns which were raised by the population in response to the Sandals project were similar to the concerns that were raised by Dr Rowley in 2010, as a member of the then-PNM government, in response to the Calder Hart issue.
“Those are issues of transparency and accountability in public office.
“Those very issues were highlighted in the Uff Commission as being relevant to all instances of public expenditure.”
NJAC stated: “In fact, in 2010, Dr Rowley is quoted as stating that Prime Minister Patrick Manning had ‘made a mistake in trusting’ Calder Hart, former chairman of UDeCOTT.
“Dr Rowley also called on the government at the time to assure the nation before May 24, 2010, that all 91 recommendations of the Uff commission of enquiry will be implemented.”
‘Lack of respect’
NJAC said the Prime Minister should be proud of the vigilance that has been exercised by the people of T&T on various issues, rather than chastise the population.
“It is NJAC’s opinion that Trinidad and Tobago has one of the most politically developed populations in the Caribbean, and therefore is not deserving of this lack of respect from a prime minister who ought to know better.
“NJAC believes that Dr Rowley should do the honourable thing and apologise for this insult to the people’s intelligence and sense of patriotism.”