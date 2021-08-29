Nkosi has a dream

Nkosi Clarance has a dream to achieve what everyone thinks is the impossible — to be the first in his family to become a doctor.
Nineteen-year-old Clarance, who hails from the “hotspot” area of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, said he has always had a dream of becoming a medical doctor.
He said his reason to pursue this noble profession is because he wants “to pay it forward”.
“When I was three years old, I became very sick but because I had flu-like symptoms, my mom didn’t think it was anything more than the common cold at first. It wasn’t until one day my grandmother sensed something serious was wrong and told my mother to take me to the doctor,” Clarance recalled when he spoke to the Express earlier this month.
“My health issues only got worse from there. When they took me to the doctor, he said because I developed high fever in my head they had to immerse me in ice. As a result of being placed in ice, I then developed pneumonia.
“I couldn’t take oxygen. I lost all my weight. I was literally fighting for my life at such a tender age. It came to a point where the doctors basically told my mother that nothing can be done to help me and she needed to prepare to say her goodbyes.
However, there was one doctor who said he wanted to try something new. That doctor gave me antibiotics...that was not common to give to someone my age then but he took a chance and it cleared my airways. I spent weeks, maybe two months in the hospital. Over time I started to get better. That doctor saved my life,” he stated.
“Growing up, I’ve heard so many people speak negatively about the healthcare system in Trinidad and Tobago and talk down on our local doctors based on poor experiences they probably had or just stereotyping.
But I am a living example that there are good doctors in this country, who want to help save lives, and who will not give up on their patients. Just like that doctor gave me a chance to live, I want to pay it forward and help save the lives of many more people.”
Clarance said his health issues were eventually overshadowed by his family’s financial situation as he grew up in an impoverished single-parent household with his other siblings.
Since his mother could not afford to send him to pre-school, his first years of “schooling” were watching Sesame Street on television.
To ‘make something of himself’
Despite all the obstacles he faced, Clarance said he was determined to “make something of himself” and not become a statistic in the two “at-risk” communities he grew up in - Cocorite and Bagatelle.
“All my peers I grew up with in my area are now living ‘that lifestyle’ in the streets, getting themselves into trouble and so on. My brother and I are the only ones on my street who managed to stay in school.
My whole life I’ve been told the story of when I was sick over and over again, and how I’m a miracle baby.
This has shaped my entire life and has kept my focus on the goal, not to be distracted or influenced by my surroundings.”
He said people in his community even make fun of him for keeping to himself and remaining focused on school.
And after spending seven years at Trinity College, Moka, and graduating as deputy head prefect, Clarance has been accepted to read for the Bachelor of Medicine, Surgery (MB,BS) degree at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Jamaica, based on his CAPE Unit I grades.
He said he prides himself in not only being an academic but an all-round student as he played football for Trinity in the Secondary Schools Football League, as well as cricket and hockey; performed in National Schools’ Panorama, and has been involved in the school’s drama class.
He is also a member of Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra.
But as he continues to chase his lifelong dream, Clarance is again hindered by financial constraints, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a result, he is currently trying to raise $50,000 to afford his flight to Jamaica, accommodation, textbooks and stationery, as well as living expenses for his first year of medical school.
He said that school begins this month but he is nowhere near his target.
Good Samaritan
Feeling so close yet so far from attaining his goal, he is currently seeking public assistance to help in his quest.
At present, there is a “Help Nkosi Become a Doctor” (#HNBAD) online campaign initiated by a good Samaritan, Dr Keston Quow.
Clarance said even before he got accepted to The UWI he decided to raise funds as a sign of faith that he would make it. In March, he started selling “sweet boxes” and that’s when he accidentally met the good Samaritan who became his mentor.
Clarance recalled one of his clients instructing him to leave her sweet box by her uncle as she was unable to collect it herself.
When Clarance showed up to the house, he met Dr Quow.
As he began telling him a bit of himself and sharing his goals, Quow immediately offered to help.
At the time, Clarance said he was in desperate need of a laptop to assist with online school and Quow wasted no time in taking him to purchase a new laptop.
Speaking with the Express, Quow said after hearing Clarance’s story, he felt compelled to assist as he could relate to Clarance’s struggles growing up.
He said before becoming a lecturer at Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, he, too, had a challenging upbringing.
Since they met, the two have developed a close relationship and Quow decided to start the fund-raising campaign to widen the pool for assistance for Clarance.
Quow described Nkosi’s story as “breathing a life of sunshine to these young boys in Bagatelle”.
Clarance responded: “He made me strong...he is my mentor. Every day he makes contact to make sure I am good. He didn’t have to help me. He didn’t even know me before but now I have to become a doctor so I can pay him back for all that he’s done for me too. I have to make him proud.”
School opens soon
Though his programme at university commenced yesterday, Clarance is hoping to travel to Jamaica by the end of September, giving himself extra time to gain much-needed funds.
And as the anticipation grows of getting one step closer to achieving his dream, Clarance is hopeful.
“I have had a rough life but was able to overcome every obstacle thus far, bringing me closer to achieving my dream of becoming a doctor.
I never let anything deter my success and I will continue to push through and do the same for this new opportunity.
I am certain that the values instilled and the various experiences in my life will serve to impact my career as a doctor and I hope that I will be granted the opportunity to embark on this new journey. Thank you in advance for your support,” he said.
To help Nkosi Clarance become a doctor, contribute to his FundMeTnT account or contact 755-7181.