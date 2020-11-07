The restaurant industry feels let down again following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement of an ease in certain Covid-19 restrictions yesterday.
Rowley announced that, from tomorrow, in-house dining at restaurants can resume after being limited to take-away service only for the past few months.
However, Rowley said restaurants cannot operate at more than 50-per cent seating capacity and will be restricted from serving alcohol.
“Alcohol consumption contributes to the reduced level of responsibility,” he said.
The ban on alcohol is, however, not sitting well with some restaurants who say most of their income comes from the sale of alcohol.
And with the Christmas season approaching, alcohol sales were expected to increase.
A manager at Zazou Kitchen said being able to serve alcohol is part of the appeal for a high-end restaurant.
“With the 50-per cent seating and no alcohol, I would say it is a let-down. We get more than 50 per cent of our income from alcohol. We are grateful that we are able to open because we have been waiting and waiting. But this is the festive season and we look forward to the months of October, November and December because this is when we make our money, and this is when we can give staff a little extra for the hard work they’ve done throughout the year. We really feel let down again and this is not just us, the entire industry feels the same,” the manager said.
Another restaurant manager, who preferred anonymity, said the measure was a blow to the hospitality sector and the businesses that rely on it.
“We hope it is short term. It is a hit we have no choice but to continue to take, but restaurants are barely clinging on to survival and who knows what will happen as we near towards the end of the year?”
A manager at Frankie’s Restaurant and Bar said serving meals without a drinks makes little sense in the restaurant industry.
“People would normally have a glass of wine with their meal, but it is what it is,” he said. “Dining without alcohol doesn’t make any sense, but I was expecting this.”
Cinemas had similar criticism two weeks ago, when Rowley announced they could re-open but would not be allowed to serve food.
At that time, MovieTowne owner Derek Chin had blasted the decision as “nonsensical”, saying the sale of food items was an essential part of the cinema experience.
As such, cinemas opted to remain closed until they could be allowed to serve food.
Rowley updated the policy yesterday, saying food can now be allowed in cinemas but patrons will be required to wear masks when not eating. Cinemas will continue to operate at 50-per cent capacity. Bars and the country’s borders will remain closed.
Rowley said it is simply too risky to open up these areas just yet.
“People who operate bars are anxious to open their bars, but I simply want to say that when we are called upon to restrict the activities that we engaged in, we just had to prioritise, and entertainment and recreation were areas that we had to give up if we were going to keep health, water, food production, construction, manufacturing. So for a little while longer, we would hold the current situation,” he said.
“We have not shut down entertainment at bars, we simply have a restriction. The restriction is that you can be serviced, but you are not to congregate. The reason for that is not because we are against beers and rum, it is because beers and rum are available away from bars because if you really have to have, it’s available. But when you go to the bars there’s another component, that is, it is to congregate, that social congregation that’s what happens there and the information both local and foreign which indicated that that is an activity which has facilitated the spread.
“Unfortunately, those are the facts. So we’re saying for the moment, we are going to have to give up that exposure. We’ve taken the exposure elsewhere, but we’re going to have to be a little more patient with that.”
Meanwhile, places of worship have been given the green light to hold 90-minute services—up from one hour. Rowley also announced that sporting teams engaged in national and international competition could resume activities, but without spectators. Support staff and parents who have to be present are to be limited to groups of no more than ten people.
Caribbean Airlines Ltd will also be allowed to increase flights, depending on demand, Rowley said. There will be no changes in the education sector.
Schools may re-open
Rowley expressed the hope that schools will be in a position to re-open in January.
“I am hoping that we would be in a situation in January, where we can get our children back to school. That is my next big hurdle. Will our children be able to go back to school? We have already said that there’s going to be no Carnival because we cannot really see a situation where you can have a Carnival given what we are fighting...
“We kept our children away from school for a long time. We brought them out in bits and pieces to do certain things. But I’m hoping that if we stay the course and we get the results that the scientists and the data can tell us that we can get if we do certain things... I am hoping that we could be in a situation in January to have in Trinidad and Tobago children out to school.
Rowley said it may be a situation where children may be able to go to school for a few days each week, but it depends on how the pandemic progresses.
The Prime Minister said he was pleased by the public’s response to the re-opening of beaches. Beaches were re-opened two weeks ago and Rowley had warned then that they would be closed again if citizens flocked to the beaches in large numbers and flouted the regulations.
“I have information that beaches have been opened for two weeks and we did not have what we had on the first occasion,” he said yesterday.
Rivers and ponds will remain closed until further notice.