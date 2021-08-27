Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a jab at former commissioner Stephen Williams, saying under his tenure there was “no basic courtesy” of a response to persons applying for firearm licences.
Griffith yesterday responded to his detractors, including his predecessor Williams, who have publicly criticised his statements that citizens have the right to be lawfully armed, so long as they meet all necessary requirements.
Williams was quoted in a Sunday Express article this week as saying that persons who are legally permitted to carry more than three firearms was “raw craziness”.
At a news conference the following day, Griffith responded, “There is a law. No Commissioner of Police has a right to state that it is their personal view, as to if persons should have firearms or not. Any CoP that makes that statement, it shows that he is clueless. It is not for the CoP to give his personal view on if too many firearms should be issued or not. There is a law. And any CoP or previous CoP who would make such comments, it means he does not understand his responsibility. It is not about your personal view. If there is a law that gives law abiding citizens the right to apply and if eligible, you have the authorisation to get a firearm, then it should be done.”
The next day, in an interview on i95.5FM, Williams maintained his position and submitted, “In T&T, there is no constitutional right of any citizen to bear firearms. So it is either he is misspeaking or is ignorant of his portfolio. But, he is a narcissistic type person, it’s all about him, him, him, alone and no one can say anything against him. Whether it makes sense or doesn’t.”
President of the Law Association Sophia Chote SC, who also spoke on the topic on i95.5FM, agreed with Williams, noting that the Constitution of T&T makes no provision for citizens the right to bear arms.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Griffith said he has noted the “desperate” attempt by some to allude that he stated that every citizen has a right to be issued a firearm.
“I stated and wish to re-emphasise that every citizen has a right to apply for a firearm and should be eligible if they adhere to all the criteria stipulated, and not ignored or rejected because of the personal view of any public official. If they do adhere to all requirements and become eligible, then no individual, including a Police Commissioner, must take it upon himself to snub the application of those who applied and ignore or disregard it, based on his personal view that persons should not have firearms. No public official should bypass the rights of citizens based on his personal views and disregard their rights,” Griffith stated.
He noted that if a person does not meet the criteria to be eligible to be issued a firearm, then the application would be rejected.
“A responsible and professional CoP should not use his personal view to ignore the rights of citizens. This is totally different from saying someone has a right to bear arms. In fact, it is because of personal views of some, that has caused the backlog of tens of thousands of applicants over the last decade, waiting to even be given a response in relation to their application to acquire a firearm,” Griffith said.
He said this was why some persons took the office of the Commissioner of Police to court when Williams was in charge for not “having the basic courtesy” of an acknowledgment of the application.
“Through judicial review, the court directed the Police Commissioner to have a decision rendered based on their application so that they can then appeal the decision through the Firearms Appeal Board. This shows that the rights of citizens cannot and should not be bypassed, based on the personal view of whoever sits in the chair of CoP,” Griffith said.
Silent business
community
The acting Commissioner also drew attention to what he said was the “silence” of the business community on the issue.
He said: “What I also find alarming, is that for three years, almost every business association in every corner of the country, several Farmers’ Associations, Welfare Associations of Law Enforcement bodies, and the tens of thousands of other small, middle and large business owners who have bombarded me on a daily basis,to have firearms applications addressed because of their desperate need to acquire same based on serious concerns, have all gone silent on this matter and not said a word.
“It is apparent that perhaps they prefer to communicate in confidence by sending hundreds of requests daily for firearms application licences to be considered, but now, as it is time to explain the importance and justification for these firearms to be issued, they appear to prefer to stay silent,” he ended.”