No breach in disclosure, says Young

Energy Minister Stuart Young said yesterday it can never be a breach of any “proper” legal agreement, or law, to provide evidence to a legitimate law enforcement agency.
In a Facebook post, Young stated that the matters surrounding Vincent Nelson are sub judice, but he provided a brief explanation on the claim that it was he who disclosed Nelson’s notarised statement to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA).
Young’s full Facebook post stated:
“I have taken very careful note of what I have seen and heard with respect to the matters being reported in the public domain surrounding the criminal charges of Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen and the involvement of Vincent Nelson.
“The matters surrounding Vincent Nelson are sub judice and accordingly it is prudent for me not to say much or be drawn into attempts to obfuscate the truth or to jeopardise any ongoing legal matters (either criminal or civil).
“Needless to say, it can never be a breach of any proper legal agreement, or law, to provide evidence to a legitimate law enforcement agency.
“It is also noteworthy that, thus far, no report has referred to the defence that has been filed by the State which I presume will set out the State’s response, including denials, to claims being made by Vincent Nelson (who pleaded guilty and accordingly is a convicted criminal).
This is as much as I will say at this stage, as to say any more would be imprudent.”
Background
In his $100 million civil proceedings claim against the Attorney General, Nelson is contending that the indemnity agreement which he entered into with former AG Faris Al-Rawi was breached. One of the breaches cited was the disclosure of his notarised statement to the NCA.
The Sunday Express yesterday reported that Nelson’s claim stated that, on October 5, 2018 the NCA advised Nelson in writing that it was in possession of a notarised statement that he was subject to a criminal investigation pursuant to the UK Bribery Act and that they were required to interview him.
It stated that Nelson’s attorney and Al-Rawi had exchanged text messages about this and Al-Rawi was aware of what was going on.
“At all material times the defendant (Al-Rawi) had informed the claimant’s T&T attorney-at-law (Roger Kawalsingh) that Stuart Young, then a minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, had wrongly disclosed the notarised statement without his knowledge and/or permission,” stated the claim.
It went on to point out that Nelson asked Young about this after the minister engaged him in conversation.
“Stuart Young and the claimant were both on British Airways flight from Trinidad and Tobago to London Gatwick in March 2020, following the claimant’s conviction and sentencing by the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago. Stuart Young came to the claimant’s seat to converse. The claimant informed Stuart Young that the defendant had informed the claimant’s attorney that the notarised statement had been disclosed by Young. The latter replied that, as a lawyer, he “wouldn’t be so stupid” because he knew it would be a breach of the “agreement”.
This conversation and Young’s denial of disclosure is recorded in a text message sent by Nelson to his attorney on March 5, 2020, stated the claim.