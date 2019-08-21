A simple funeral service was held for murder victims Wazir Mohammed and his wife, Sherry Ann Ragoonanan on Wednesday.
This, as homicide detectives investigate whether the couple and Mohammed’s brother, Nazir Mohammed, were killed by someone they knew.
The last rites were performed by the couple’s son, Vishard Mohammed, at the Shore of Peace cremation site in South Oropouche.
The Hindu ceremony was held at the cremation site before the sealed caskets were placed in a single funeral pyre.
The couple’s younger children, a four-year-old girl and eight-month-old boy, were not at the service.
The children, who were found in the house with the three decaying bodies, were being treated for severe dehydration at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Relatives recalled that the husband and wife lived a simple, honest life and would want the same in death.
“Sherry Ann was a very nice person. She was simple and good to everyone. She and her husband lived a quiet life and this is very sad,” a mourner said.
The bodies were not returned to the family’s Clarke Road, Penal home.
The couple’s relatives did not want to speak about the incident and believe the motive was robbery.
But investigators are pursuing leads that the three were murdered by someone they trusted.
Mohammed, 57, was a scrap iron dealer but relatives said he had no enemies.
The Express was told that his 43-year-old wife did not leave the home often. And 52-year-old Nazir Mohammed was mentally ill.
The couple’s orphaned children will be cared for by Ragoonanan’s relatives.
Nazir Mohammed was buried at the Batchiya Village cemetery following an Islamic funeral service on Tuesday.