Central Trinidad will not go red for the 2020 general election in favour of the People’s National Movement (PNM) because there is too much disenchantment and tribal voting in this country.
This is according to political analysts Dr Vanus James and Derek Ramsamooj who shared their views with the Express yesterday on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s aspiration to secure PNM votes in Central seats from Couva to Caroni to Chaguanas in the next general election.
The PNM last Saturday opened an office in Central which will also serve as a campaign office for Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat who is the party’s Chaguanas West candidate for the 2020 general election.
The seat is currently held by United National Congress (UNC) MP Fazal Karim.