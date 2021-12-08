The two recounts in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election brought no change to the result.
An EBC release said yesterday the Progressive Democratic Patriots candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Sonny Craig’s vote increased by one, extending his lead to three votes against his opponent Ancil Dennis.
It added that in the electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, there was no change to the votes received from either candidate at the close of poll.
Darrel Spring/Whim was the only electoral district captured by the PNM.
The preliminary results showed that while the Innovative Democratic Alliance, which is led by Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, a former prominent PNM member who was presiding officer of the THA between 2010 and 2017, only polled 295 votes, its presence might have made a difference in the electoral results in two seats.
In the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat, PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine lost by 21 votes to the PDP candidate, Nigel Taitt.
The IDA received 26 votes.
In the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, only three votes separated PDP’s Craig, who received 925 votes, from outgoing chief secretary, PNM’s Ancil Dennis, who got 922 votes.
The IDA received 30 votes in this constituency.
In all the other constituencies, the IDA’s votes did not have the potential to change the result.
In Scarborough/Mt Grace, PDP’s Trevor James received 880 against PNM’s Marslyn Melville-Jack, who received 750 votes.
In Roxborough/Argyle, Watson Duke received 1,290 votes against PNM’s Nadine Stewart-Phillips, who received 696 votes.
In Signal Hill, PDP’s Nigel Taitt received 927 against PNM’s Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who received 906 votes.
In Plymouth Black/Rock, PDP’s Niall George received 955 votes against PNM’s Learie Paul, who got 872 votes.
In Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside, PDP Deputy leader Farley Augustine received 1,619 votes against PNM’s Franka Cordner, who got 731 votes.
In Mt St George/Goodwood, the PDP’s Megan Morrison received 1,282 votes against PNM’s Charles Adams’ 905 votes.
In Mason Hall/Moriah, the PDP’s Ian Pollard received 1,494 votes against 807 votes obtained by PNM’s Laurence Hislop.
In Darrel Spring/Whim, PDP’s Abby Taylor received 846 votes against PNM’s Kelvon Morris, who received 849.
In Lambeau/Lowlands PDP’s Wane Clarke received 874 votes against PNM’s Kino McKenzie (the grandson of former assemblyman William McKenzie), who received 746 votes.
In Bon Accord/Crown Point PDP’s Joel Sampson received 1,013 votes against PNM’s Clarence Jacob, who got 761 votes.
In Bethel/New Grange, the PDP’s Terance Baynes received 1,300 votes against the PNM’s Downie Marcelle, who obtained 888 votes.
In Bethesda/Les Coteaux, the PDP’s Zorisha Hackett received 1,304 votes against the PNM’s Brian Thomas, who obtained 717 votes.
In Belle Garden/Glamorgan, the PDP’s deputy leader Faith B.Yisrael obtained 1,352 votes against the PNM’s Kenneth Thomas, who received 637 votes.
In Bagatelle/Bacolet, the PDP’s Nathisha Charles-Pantin obtained 872 votes against the PNM’s Joel Jack, who received 736 votes.