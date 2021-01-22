No changes to health regulations

There will be no changes to the existing public health regulations in light of Trinidad and Tobago having its first confirmed case of the UK Covid-19 variant — B117.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday that the ministry would not take any “knee-jerk” reactions and would base its decisions on epidemiological evidence. The discovery of the variant in a repatriated national from the UK should also not affect plans for the reopening for schools, Deyalsingh said.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said there was no exposure from the patient to the general population as all protocols had been followed. He explained that the patient had travelled from the UK on January 6 and had produced a negative Covid-19 test prior to travelling. He said the patient was quarantined upon arrival in keeping with the current requirements, and a subsequent swab determined the patient was Covid-19 positive. The sample was sent to The University of the West Indies (UWI) for genomic sequencing where it was determined that the patient had the UK variant of the virus.
Parasram said there were 49 persons on the flight from the UK to Trinidad and they have all been quarantined and discharged after producing negative swabs.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said the UK variant, while producing the same symptoms, has been shown to spread more easily and can be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.
“So that is a matter of public health concern,” he said. However, Hinds said there is no evidence that the variant is more severe or more deadly than the original virus and it does not affect the accuracy of the antigen and PCR tests. He added that there is also no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine would not be effective against the new variant.
Deyalsingh said, in light of the information so far, there is no need to implement any further restrictions.
“We are reviewing as we have been reviewing the epidemiological evidence, and we will be reviewing that now that we have this one isolated contained case,” he said. “It is too early to make knee-jerk, panic reactions.”
This includes any decisions to delay the reopening of schools. The Ministry of Health met with education officials on Thursday to discuss plans for the partial reopening of schools, originally scheduled for February 8.
Deyalsingh said he spoke with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and recommended that no knee-jerk decisions be made.
The Ministry of Education is expected to announce the guidelines for the reopening of schools next week.