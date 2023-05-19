‘No choice but to call local govt election’

Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

AS far as Senior Counsel Martin Daly is concerned, yesterday’s Privy Council ruling gives the Government no choice but to call the local government election.

“I think that is an obvious consequence to the judgment, and I am saying it is an obvious consequence because the majority decision is firmly based on the fact that only the electorate can put someone in office and not Parliament or the Government. You can see that in paragraph 33 of the judgment,” Daly said during a telephone interview yesterday evening.

Daly said in his view, there was no other option.

However, he pointed out that at the end of the appeal on March 15, there were discussions before the board that after the delivery of the ruling, attorneys for both sides were to be allowed 14 days within which to file and exchange submissions to assist the court in making its final order.

Attorneys for the claimant would be allowed 14 days to file their submissions, and those for the defence would also have seven days to respond to those submissions.

Daly said based on his understanding, if the parties do not come to an agreement as to what will flow from the judgment, it was obvious to him that a fresh local government election would have to be called.

But he pointed out he could not understand why the court would ask for additional submis­sions to grant a final order when the judgment made it clear that the councillors were in effect occupying office unlawfully.

“But whatever happens, I am satisfied that there is need to have the local government election because of the basis on which the majority judgment was given. But I just thought it interesting that there was this loose discussion about the seven days for each side to put in submissions,” he said.

Referring to yesterday’s news conference hosted by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, Daly said he was rather surprised the AG spoke of the decision, being only a couple hours old.

“Everyone is aware that the practice is that the board would circulate advanced copies of the judgment (to attorneys for the parties) so they would have known about this before this morning. So I was a bit surprised that they (the AG) would put that before the public,” he said.

The Express also contacted former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, who led the case on behalf of social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, on the purpose of the filing of further submission for the board to deliver a final order.

He said this was something that is a formality at the Privy Council.

“There is nothing that the order will say that the judgment has not said. The judgment stated that the council­lors are unlawfully occu­pying office, so it is obvious that the local government election has to be called,” he said.

He explained that just like in the local courts, after decisions are delivered, parties are sometimes asked to file submissions on the issue of legal costs to be paid.

“So that is primarily what it is. It is more about costs that anything else,” said Ramlogan.

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, yesterday sought to put the best possible spin on Government’s 3/2 defeat at the Privy Council on the issue of the postponement of local government elections.

Speaking at a news conference at his Port of Spain office called to address the Privy Council’s judgment which was delivered seven hours earlier, Armour could not say what the Government’s next move would be in light of the ruling since he was giving it “active consideration”.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling for the local government election to be held immediately.

Persad-Bissessar said yesterday that the Privy Council’s landmark judgment against the “anti-democratic” ac­­tions of the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement (PNM) is a “red-letter day” in the political history of Trinidad and Tobago.

A shooting incident in Belmont disrupted operations and frightened children at two schools yesterday.

The ordeal started around 7 a.m. at Davis Street.

A 38-year-old man told police he was walking along the road with a man he knows, when they were confronted by armed suspects.

A slap in the face of the Government, the Attorney General and his department.

This is how political analyst Dr Winford James has described yesterday’s Privy Council ruling against the Government’s decision to postpone the local govern­ment election and extend the terms of local government councillors and aldermen by one year.

