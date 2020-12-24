No Christmas without Ashanti

While many are enjoying time with family, exchanging gifts and relishing traditional Trini Christmas delicacies today, Candice Riley says for the first time in 18 years there is no Christmas for her or her family this year.
Exactly three weeks after the body of her daughter, Ashanti Riley, was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, Riley told the Express yesterday her family is still finding it hard to come to terms with their loss.
The grieving mother said: “It’s hard on everybody. We’re not having a Christmas. Christmas is out the door. It’s really, really hard. Even though we went through the process of identifying the body, autopsy, burying her, it’s still not real to me. It’s still like she’ll come home some time.”
Riley said Ashanti enjoyed Christmas and traditionally, they would visit her cousin on Christmas day for lunch then return home to open presents as a family.
She said without Ashanti present this year, no one is in a celebratory mood.
Riley added, “She was the life of the family. Not only us but the extended family as well.”
Looking back on last Christmas 2019 with the only smile she gave during the interview, Riley said, “It was a great Christmas. It was really enjoyable. My cousin gave Ashanti gifts and everything was really good.”
Riley said though the nation now knows Ashanti’s name because of the way her life tragically ended, what they may not know is who she was and how she lived.
“Ashanti was joyous, she was fun. She always had you going...There’s so much I can say to describe her. One for sure is that she was loving. She was full of life and she was an inspiration not just to me but to her friends, her sister, her whole family. She liked braiding her hair and her friends’ hair as well. That was her hobby and she wanted to be a real estate agent when she grew up.
‘It’s really, really hard’
“I miss her. Every morning just waking up is hard. It’s hard, hard, hard. What I’ll miss most is her calling my name every morning when I wake up, saying ‘Ma! Ma!’,” she said.
Private-hire (PH) driver Luciano Quash has been charged with Ashanti’s murder. Riley told the Express both Ashanti and her older daughter, Aaliyah had travelled in Quash’s car before.
She also said since moving to the area two months ago, Ashanti would only travel to visit a cousin to help her complete her Student Based Assessments (SBAs).
This time when she left home to travel to attend a surprise birthday party for her grandmother, she never returned.
Ashanti was a form five pupil of Aranjuez North Secondary School.
Riley said though Quash has been charged, she is still not satisfied or feel like justice has been served.
She said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has not been very forthcoming with any updates on the case.
“I have gotten no updates. No one came and informed us that someone was charged. I just found it out in the media like everybody else,” she said.
Autopsy reports stated Ashanti was stabbed and beaten to death.
According to the injuries listed by the pathologist, there were “sharp force injuries” to the right side of her chest and lower abdomen, and blunt force trauma to the left side of the chest.
However, Riley said she is also still awaiting the full results of the autopsy.
“I am not comfortable with it. Yes, the autopsy results may be horrible but I want to know. I want some comfort to know what really transpired during that time when they had her. I am her mother,” she added.
The lack of information has also caused distress among other family members.
Riley said Ashanti’s grandmother, sister and boyfriend are all “taking it really hard” as well.
She added: “My mother, her grandmother isn’t taking it good. Her cousin who invited Ashanti to the surprise for her other grandmother that day, feels like he is to blame. Everyone is blaming themselves. Her boyfriend said he should have come up to meet her so she wouldn’t have had to travel down the road. I regret not walking her out to see her go in a taxi. It’s really, really hard.”
Ashanti brought peace
Speaking with the Express by phone yesterday, Ashanti’s boyfriend, Jonté McMillan said: “I’m not doing good. I really don’t know how to feel. I don’t have any method to cope. I just trying to be strong. I’m still feeling like she didn’t die. Still feeling like she is out there waiting for us to find her.”
He added that today would have been the first time they would have celebrated Christmas together, and he planned to visit her and her family.
He said the day Ashanti’s body was found would have been their ten-month anniversary as a new couple but instead of celebrating all he can do now is look at pictures they took together.
Reflecting on the person he said changed his life, McMillan added: “She was a nice person. She loved to be happy. She brought a big peace to my life. The road I was going down, I wasn’t studying school and was studying the streets and she spoke to me to and told me that’s not the life to live.”