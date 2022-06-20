NO CONFIDENCE IN ROWLEY

Thousands of workers gathered at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad for Labour Day celebrations yesterday “voted” that they no longer had confidence in the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister and his Government.
Declaring Charlie King Junction the “worker’s parliament”, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget “moved” the no-confidence motion for a number of reasons, including the significantly declining standard of living of citizens, increased fuel prices and taxes, Government’s “complete disregard” for the pain and suffering of ordinary working people by overseeing and consenting to the retrenchment of thousands of workers and plans to send home thousands of others.
He said while “deceitfully” claiming to restructure, the Government was moving swiftly to privatise State enterprises.
“And whereas the Government has plans to send home workers from WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission), NP (National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd), BIR (Board of Inland Revenue), MTS (National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd), PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation), SWMCOL (Solid Waste Management Company Ltd), Lake Asphalt, Port of Port of Spain and many others,” Roget said, reading from his motion of no-confidence document.
He noted that, for the last several years, the Government “has brought no manner of legislation to the Parliament to protect workers”.
He stressed that the Government had not increased workers’ salaries for the past nine years, which was causing “great hardship and suffering”.
And he said many workers were finding it impossible to put food on the table, pay rent, send their children to school and are struggling merely to survive.
“And whereas in the face of this suffering the Government presented a disrespectful, totally inadequate and unacceptable offer on behalf of all workers who are the real drivers of the economy. And whereas the Government has implemented improved terms and conditions for themselves with increased allowances, tax exemptions amongst many other benefits,” he read.
“And whereas the Government has threatened to send home public officers and other public sector workers when these negotiations are settled, we therefore move that the trade union movement, the champion of the working class of Trinidad and Tobago, has lost confidence in the leadership of Dr Keith Christopher Rowley as Prime Minister to properly protect workers,” Roget added.
He said the trade union movement was withdrawing its consent to the type of governance that resulted in a national crisis and created inequality and hardship for workers across the country.
The workers from various trade unions responded with a resounding “yes” when Roget asked whether they were in favour of his “motion”.
Having passed the motion of no confidence in Rowley, Roget said the next move was to deliver the motion document to the office of the President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the chairman of Caricom and “whether we like it or not”, the Leader of the Opposition.
“And, therefore, so serious are we about this motion and the pain and suffering that this man and his bunch of bandits have brought on the population, this coming Friday at 1 p.m. we will gather in the Queen’s Park Savannah and we will begin the delivery of this motion. We will start by delivering it to the President (Paula-Mae Weekes) and we will then go down to the Parliament and deliver the rest of the motions. We not making joke!” Roget said.
We want what is ours
Recalling Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s mid-year budget review in which he boasted about T&T’s energy windfall, Roget stressed that “it cannot just be a windfall”.
“We in the labour movement demand that it must be a win for all when all workers get their negotiations settled,” he said. He said all the current administration and Imbert cared about was mainly balancing the books and meeting IMF (International Monetary Fund) conditionalities at the expense of workers and the poor.
“Mainly imposing wage freeze, cutting subsidies, increasing taxes, privatising State enterprises, sending home thousands of workers, increasing fuel costs four times and cutting social services…to make the hardship even harder, the leprechaun is coming at you for property tax in a matter of months. So where does he expect you to get that money from?” Roget stated.
He added: “He’s sending workers home, prices of food, goods and services are going up every day, you have no money to send your children to school, you are facing increased utility rates, you have rent, mortgage, bank loan, hire purchase and instalments to pay. All of this coming after a pandemic with no wage increase and now property tax.
“How heartless can these people be? They are speaking with forked tongues, from both sides of their mouths. When it comes to paying their contractor friends and paying certain bills for certain people they have a windfall, but when it comes to paying you the workers and settling their long, outstanding negotiations, they are crying doom and gloom and want you to feel guilty for rightfully demanding a proper wage increase,” he said.
Roget went on to demand a wage increase for workers that would “restore the value” of their dollar, so they can afford to put food on the table and live with dignity.
“And therefore Charlie King Junction, four per cent can’t do that, five per cent can’t do that, six per cent can’t do that, seven per cent can’t do that, eight per cent can’t do that, nine per cent can’t do that, ten per cent can’t do that… 20 per cent can’t do that, 21 per cent can’t do that, 22 per cent can’t do that, 23 per cent can’t do that, but we will be reasonable. We want what is ours,” he said to thunderous applause from workers.
Petrotrin closure
Touching on the closure of Petrotrin in November 2018, Roget claimed that, had the refinery still been operational, there would be no need to increase the cost of fuel.
“The decision to close Petrotrin was the worst economic decision ever and the people are now suffering as a result. But Dr Rowley and their sycophants don’t want you to know about that. They are hoping that you forget, but we shall never forget nor shall we forgive them for this major atrocity committed on the people,” Roget said.
He said, according to a recent BBC report, oil refineries were making nearly five times as much money from refining petrol as they did one year ago.
He said the trade union movement warned the country that it would face dire consequences from the shutting down of Petrotrin and the closure of the refinery.
“Today we are vindicated as ordinary consumers and taxpayers continue to suffer with high inflation and unemployment with no support, as a direct result of this very ill-conceived economic decision,” he said.
Labour Minister silent
Roget went on to slam Labour Minister Stephen McClashie for his “absolute silence” amid the current “chaotic” industrial relations environment.
“He has beaten his predecessor (Jennifer Baptiste-Primus) outright in this prestigious silent ministerial contest by being even more silent than her,” he said.
“In the face of all the rejection and closures, where thousands of workers have gone home and where many more are under threat to go, the Minister of Labour says absolutely nothing; workers at WASA, T&TEC, TTPOST, PTSC, MTS (National Maintenance Training and Security Company Limited), BIR, SWMCOL, Lake Asphalt, the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Scarborough,” Roget added.
“He remains silent as workers have not had a wage adjustment for over nine years. The silence is deafening as no labour legislation was brought to the Parliament. He was silent when the four Paria divers perished and remained silent when senior HSE inspectors left the OSH Authority. He is silent about the fact that there exists poor health and safety standards at many companies and even in many ministries. He is silent as his own ministry continues to be flooded with workers working on short contracts,” Roget said.