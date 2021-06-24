No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

call for resignation: Terrence Deyalsingh

The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh at 1.30 p.m. today.

The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.

The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstra­ted his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”

The motion had been filed on June 10, 2021, which was the day that the mass vaccination programme was being unrolled and which turned into a fiasco.

It resulted in chaos as hundreds of citizens went to health centres across the nation seeking vaccines, resul­ting in long lines and scenes of elderly people, standing and waiting in the sun, most of whom ended up leaving hours later unvaccinated. Many of these people had turned up as early as 5 a.m.

Deyalsingh gave an unreserved apology. This was followed three days later by the Prime Minister who, at the Saturday news confidence, gave an apology as well as assumed full responsibility for the occurrence.

Two days after the fi­asco, the Opposition Lead­­er sought and received leave from the Speaker to debate the matter.

Persad-Bissessar had called on Deyalsingh to “resign over the Covid vaccine catastrophe”, saying the Health Minister “blatantly lied to the population when he boasted about the start of the mass vaccination drive, with the full knowledge that there was insufficient stock”.

Fourth no confidence motion

Apart from the unavailability of vaccines and the Government’s vaccination programme, the Opposition has also raised concerns over the number of Covid deaths, numbering 775 to date.

The Opposition has also accused the Government of mishandling the whole pandemic. As recently as Wednesday in the House, Naparima MP Rodney Charles repeated this claim.

This is the fourth no-confidence motion filed by the Opposition. The Opposition has filed a no-confidence motion on every Private Members Day when there was such a sitting in this year.

Motions of no confidence were filed against then National Security minister Stuart Young (January 27), the late Energy minister Franklin Khan (February 26), and Finance Minister Colm Imbert (March 26). (There was no sitting on Private Members Day in April).

All motions were defeated as they did not get the nod from the majority of members in the House.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+4
FRIGHTFUL FIND

FRIGHTFUL FIND

Was a jailbreak in the making?

The question is being asked following the frightening discovery of three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, as well as a quantity of C4 explosives on Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The find was made by officers of the Special Operations Response Team as well as the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG), with assistance from the Northern Division.

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh at 1.30 p.m. today.

The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.

The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstra­ted his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”

3 accused of rape denied bail

3 accused of rape denied bail

BAIL has been denied to three men accused of raping a woman earlier this month.

One of the men was the woman’s ex-husband and the father of her children.

The three appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday and were remanded into prison custody.

Based on provisions of the Bail Amendment Act, the three will have to remain in custody for at least 120 days.

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

LOTTO agents are placing all their bets on being allowed to offer their services for bill-paying customers and cellphone top-ups.

So said Trinidad and Tobago Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) president Allen Campbell, who told the Express yesterday the agents are hopeful that at the Covid-19 news conference tomorrow Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce that at least 1,200 Lotto agents will be allowed to open in order to allow persons to pay their bills, along with being able to purchase phone cards.

Bus driver who walked away from home

Bus driver who walked away from home

Be on the lookout for pensioner Kenrick Titus and help save his life by contacting the police.

The 73-year-old father of Boodoosingh Lane, Rousillac suffers with Alzheimer’s disease, has been missing since April 2019 and has been spotted on four occasions — once near the PTSC bus terminus in Port of Spain, then eight months ago at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, within walking distance from the transit terminus.

Recommended for you