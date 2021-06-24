No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at 1.30 p.m. today.
The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.
The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstrated his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”
The motion had been filed on June 10, 2021, which was the day that the mass vaccination programme was being unrolled and which turned into a fiasco.
It resulted in chaos as hundreds of citizens went to health centres across the nation seeking vaccines, resulting in long lines and scenes of elderly people, standing and waiting in the sun, most of whom ended up leaving hours later unvaccinated. Many of these people had turned up as early as 5 a.m.
Deyalsingh gave an unreserved apology. This was followed three days later by the Prime Minister who, at the Saturday news confidence, gave an apology as well as assumed full responsibility for the occurrence.
Two days after the fiasco, the Opposition Leader sought and received leave from the Speaker to debate the matter.
Persad-Bissessar had called on Deyalsingh to “resign over the Covid vaccine catastrophe”, saying the Health Minister “blatantly lied to the population when he boasted about the start of the mass vaccination drive, with the full knowledge that there was insufficient stock”.
Fourth no confidence motion
Apart from the unavailability of vaccines and the Government’s vaccination programme, the Opposition has also raised concerns over the number of Covid deaths, numbering 775 to date.
The Opposition has also accused the Government of mishandling the whole pandemic. As recently as Wednesday in the House, Naparima MP Rodney Charles repeated this claim.
This is the fourth no-confidence motion filed by the Opposition. The Opposition has filed a no-confidence motion on every Private Members Day when there was such a sitting in this year.
Motions of no confidence were filed against then National Security minister Stuart Young (January 27), the late Energy minister Franklin Khan (February 26), and Finance Minister Colm Imbert (March 26). (There was no sitting on Private Members Day in April).
All motions were defeated as they did not get the nod from the majority of members in the House.