NO CONTRACTS FROM CABINET

Government does not issue CEPEP contracts to gangs but if any State enterprise does so, they will be held accountable, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday the Minister confirmed that he met with law enforcement officials yesterday and they gave the assurance that they would get control of ongoing gang warfare which has resulted in two murders and the firebombing of a Morvant house in the past few days.
Hinds admitted that the information coming to him was that the incidents were as a result of ongoing gang activity involving people in the area and those who might be “elsewhere”.
Senior police sources close to the investigations told the Express on Wednesday that the murders and firebombing of the Morvant house was connected to a war over CEPEP contracts between two gang leaders who are both in jail.
But Hinds insisted that from the reports he received, a CEPEP contract was not the issue that led to the gang war.
“From all the information available to me, that event had absolutely nothing to do with any CEPEP contract...Nothing, absolutely nothing to do with that based on the reports made known to me by the police,” he said.
However, he noted: “If young men in a community would get to that level of extreme violence over the issuance of a CEPEP contract, assuming that it was so, that would have been doubly heart-breaking to me when one considers the number of opportunities that exist in Trinidad and Tobago whether it is an academics, sport, business, the professions...there are so much opportunities available to everyone who wants to come hither to earn and learn rather than to burn down anybody house over a CEPEP contract.”
Asked if a recent murder victim had been the recipient of a CEPEP contract, Hinds said he was not aware.
“What I can tell you is that I know it is not the Government’s policy to support or to give any contracts to any persons who are going to act in ways that are harmful to the State,” he said.
Contracts, he said, are not issued by the Government, or specifically the Cabinet.
“These contracts generally are not issued by the Cabinet, you know, it is State agencies and corporations and so on around the place, and if they act in those ways they will be held accountable but to say the Government, meaning the Cabinet, the Government does not give one dollar of contracts. State agencies do that,” he said.
Hinds expressed sadness and concern over the firebombing incident at Second Caledonia in Morvant on Wednesday.
“The extreme violent action of arson the way we saw it in that video in Caledonia upon a family, it is very horrendous, it must be very traumatising in that family, on the entire community, particularly the children who dwell therein so I am very saddened at this,” he said.
He noted the report he received was that there was a loss of almost a million dollars from the arson attack and the loss of a feeling of safety and security.
“From the information available to me, it is the latest stanza in an ongoing issue between rival gangs in the community and their friends, perhaps leaders who are elsewhere,” he said.
The Minister said law enforcement has a duty to “impose itself on that situation and impose rectitude to this very violent state of affairs”.
More police on patrol
“I am assured by the police that they have gone in there, they are maintaining serious presence, the Anti-Gang Unit of the North Eastern Division is very engaged in the issue and the national Anti-Gang team, they too are conducting investigations,” he said.
“I am advised that the initial reports suggest that it is gang warfare but those investigations are continuing,” he added.
He said the police are also pursuing what they described as “prolific offenders” who might be associated with these matters. Questioned about the increase in criminals attacking certain areas, like particular Spring Village, the Minister said there will be increased police vigilance.
He said on the basis of the increased criminal activities he met with national security heads.
Said the Minister: “I met (yesterday) morning with elements of the leadership of the Police Service, law enforcement generally, including the Defence Force, and I’ve been assured that they are very present in that particular community and other communities they have defined and observed from their intelligence as hotspots and they have committed to increasing the number of patrols and their presence in these areas and bring back some semblance of order and good living to those people in these communities.”
Hinds appealed to young people to stop criminal behaviours.
He reiterated that the country had a tremendous number of opportunities for the youth to develop into law-abiding citizens to earn without preying on people.
“These young people have to be encouraged and one of the things we are doing in treating violence as a public health concern, trying to create far more positive pathways for these youngsters so they will not see the need to behave in those ways,” he said.
Hinds said when young men see an open gate they should be motivated to close it and protect their communities.
He said: “I call upon them to cease and desist from that (criminal activities) and look around and make use of the tremendous amount of opportunities,” he said.
Hinds said young people can contact their members of Parliament or the business community to get help to make an honest living.