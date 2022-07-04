No Covid deaths reported

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, while 55 additional positive cases were reported.
The 55 new cases push the overall infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 167,495.
The country’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 4,013.
Tobago recorded three positive cases with one death on Saturday. The deceased, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was unvaccinated.
The Ministry of Health in its daily Covid-19 update reported that the number of active cases of the virus in T&T now stands at 6,378.
According to the ministry, 101 positive patients are currently hospitalised and 6,277 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 28 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, one is in the intensive care unit and three are in the high dependency unit.