coronavirus____use

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, while 55 additional positive cases were reported.

The 55 new cases push the overall infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 167,495.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 4,013.

Tobago recorded three positive cases with one death on Saturday. The deceased, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health in its daily Covid-19 update reported that the number of active cases of the virus in T&T now stands at 6,378.

According to the ministry, 101 positive patients are currently hospitalised and 6,277 are in home self-isolation.

Of the 28 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, one is in the intensive care unit and three are in the high dependency unit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No Covid deaths reported

No Covid deaths reported

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, while 55 additional positive cases were reported.

The 55 new cases push the overall infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 167,495.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 4,013.

Tobago recorded three positive cases with one death on Saturday. The deceased, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was unvaccinated.

Months, weeks without pay

Months, weeks without pay

Despite a last-minute payment on Friday to workers of Lake Asphalt (1978) Ltd, union leaders led a demonstration through the streets of La Brea on Saturday over their frustration over the late payments of wages to workers.

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader and Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president general Ancel Roget, National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) general secretary and Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette, JTUM general secretary Ozzie Warwick and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah marched in solidarity with the workers concerned about their salaries and employment.

A diplomat’s cultural expedition

A diplomat’s cultural expedition

WHEN Arun Kumar Sahu was first told of his appointment as Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, he knew very little about the country.

He had never been to T&T before and only three names rang a bell: Eric Williams, the first Prime Minister of T&T; Nobel Laureate, author VS Naipaul, and cricket legend Brian Lara.

But after spending the last two years and ten months in T&T, he now feels an intimate connection to the country and its people.

BAIL OR NO BAIL?

BAIL OR NO BAIL?

THE attempt to pass legislation to extend the “no-bail” provision needs further justification in light of the Judiciary’s expressed concerns over “no-bail” requests, Professor Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran said yesterday.

The Act to amend the Bail Amendment Act 2019 will be debated in the Senate, which meets at 10 a.m. today. The legislation proposes the extension of the Bail Amendment Act 2019 beyond the three-year sunset clause. The Bail Amendment Act was passed by a three-fifths majority and was assented to on August 5, 2019 with a three-year sunset clause.

BLOODY HELL

BLOODY HELL

THE bloodshed continued yesterday with the killing of five men in separate incidents in Laventille, Cocorite, San Fernando and South Oropouche, taking last weekend’s murder toll to 15.

The latest incident took place at about 9.30 a.m., at Randoo Lane, off Waterhole Road, Cocorite.

Residents told police they heard a series of gunshots, following which a vehicle was seen speeding away.

Recommended for you