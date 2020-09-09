Radiology dept under repair.jpg

Radiology dept under repair:Port of Spain General Hospital.

The Port of Spain General Hospital is now without any computerised tomography (CT) scan machines, which is seriously inconveniencing patients.

In response to questions from the Express yesterday, chief executive officer of North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Salisha Baksh confirmed that at present no CT machine is functioning, and patients have to be transported to other hospitals in different regional health authorities to have scans done.

When a fire destroyed the hospital’s radiology department last year, it affected all services from the department; and CT scans came to a full halt when a second machine stopped working about two months ago, which is yet to be fixed.

In an e-mailed response, Baksh confirmed the NWRHA is currently repairing the Radiology Department at the Port of Spain hospital.

She stated that given the severity of the damage caused by the fire, the department has been undergoing various phases of extensive ­mechanical, electrical and infrastructural works.

The contractor has been working assiduously to complete the said works notwithstanding the limitations created by current ­Covid-19 pandemic and, as such, the Radiology Department will become functional within the near ­future, she said.

“A second CT machine is currently out of service due to delays in the shipment of a critical part caused by significant interruptions in the global supply chain. It is anticipated that this machine will be repaired within the upcoming days.

“In the interim, CT scans are ­being facilitated through an inter-­RHA arrangement, and all precautions in accordance with infection prevention and control protocols are adhered to when patients are transferred between institutions,” stated Baksh.

There were no responses to questions with respect to the costs being incurred to transport patients back and forth from the Port of Spain hospital and Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, and Sangre Grande Hospital.

Long, inconvenient wait

A doctor pointed out to the Express that ambulance services are not State-owned and therefore a bill, possibly in the millions, will be paid to the private ambulance company to transport patients.

“It is an obscene situation and literally a nightmare for patients. Patients hospitalised would have to be transported to Mt Hope to get scans, out-patients who attend clinics and who need scans will be given referral letters to go to ­other hospitals. Can you imagine the madness in that in this time of ­Covid?” said the doctor.

The doctor said further that doctors themselves sometimes go with some patients to get the scans done.

The doctor added that many patients who need CT scans and have referral letters have opted to just not go because of the fear of Covid and the long, inconvenient wait because there is likely to be a back-up, given that other RHAs are tasked with also doing scans for their own patients.

“It is unacceptable that in major hospital like Port of Spain General Hospital, which is responsible for tens of thousands of persons in the North Western district, that not one CT machine is working,” said the doctor.

Risky situation

A concerned citizen reached out to the Express to share frustration about the system. “Any patient requiring CT scans now have to go to either Sangre Grande or Mt Hope. This situation is seriously affecting patient care and management.

“Also, doctors have to travel with patients to get the scan. Many of these patients coming through the Emergency Department and their health is being put at risk due to the delay in getting a diagnosis and having to transport them back and forth,” stated the citizen.

And a patient who recently ­required a CT scan told the Express of his own horror. “I needed a head CT done and still need one, but in order to do it I would have had a long wait, as they would be sending me to Mt Hope with transport from Port of Spain hospital to Mt Hope and back, but the doctor stressed it would be a long wait,” said the patient.

“I still have the referral letter in my bag. It’s putting us at risk for Covid and if it’s more serious, a ­patient could literally die waiting,” the patient added.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3 killed in 1 day

3 killed in 1 day

Three people have been killed over a 24-hour period in separate incidents in Barataria, St Augustine, and Tunapuna.

Their deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 297. The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 382. The deceased are Richard Stewart, Kimberly Ramsaran, and Kevon Goddard.

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he’s a fighter, not a quitter.

As rumours spread like wildfire yesterday that he had resigned, Griffith said he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have too many things to do to secure this country, therefore he cannot even contemplate resigning.

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Around 5.30 p.m., Brandon Morales, 30, reaches his home in McDowell Trace, Guaico in Tamana, after a hard day’s work as a mason in Chaguaramas.

The sun is setting and darkness is settling over the little rural village.

He lights the one pitch oil lamp the family has and uses the light from two cellphones charged by a neighbour’s house to finish off his three children’s school work for the day.

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

AN elderly woman with pre-existing medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 56. In addition, 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,223.