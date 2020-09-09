The Port of Spain General Hospital is now without any computerised tomography (CT) scan machines, which is seriously inconveniencing patients.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, chief executive officer of North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Salisha Baksh confirmed that at present no CT machine is functioning, and patients have to be transported to other hospitals in different regional health authorities to have scans done.
When a fire destroyed the hospital’s radiology department last year, it affected all services from the department; and CT scans came to a full halt when a second machine stopped working about two months ago, which is yet to be fixed.
In an e-mailed response, Baksh confirmed the NWRHA is currently repairing the Radiology Department at the Port of Spain hospital.
She stated that given the severity of the damage caused by the fire, the department has been undergoing various phases of extensive mechanical, electrical and infrastructural works.
The contractor has been working assiduously to complete the said works notwithstanding the limitations created by current Covid-19 pandemic and, as such, the Radiology Department will become functional within the near future, she said.
“A second CT machine is currently out of service due to delays in the shipment of a critical part caused by significant interruptions in the global supply chain. It is anticipated that this machine will be repaired within the upcoming days.
“In the interim, CT scans are being facilitated through an inter-RHA arrangement, and all precautions in accordance with infection prevention and control protocols are adhered to when patients are transferred between institutions,” stated Baksh.
There were no responses to questions with respect to the costs being incurred to transport patients back and forth from the Port of Spain hospital and Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, and Sangre Grande Hospital.
Long, inconvenient wait
A doctor pointed out to the Express that ambulance services are not State-owned and therefore a bill, possibly in the millions, will be paid to the private ambulance company to transport patients.
“It is an obscene situation and literally a nightmare for patients. Patients hospitalised would have to be transported to Mt Hope to get scans, out-patients who attend clinics and who need scans will be given referral letters to go to other hospitals. Can you imagine the madness in that in this time of Covid?” said the doctor.
The doctor said further that doctors themselves sometimes go with some patients to get the scans done.
The doctor added that many patients who need CT scans and have referral letters have opted to just not go because of the fear of Covid and the long, inconvenient wait because there is likely to be a back-up, given that other RHAs are tasked with also doing scans for their own patients.
“It is unacceptable that in major hospital like Port of Spain General Hospital, which is responsible for tens of thousands of persons in the North Western district, that not one CT machine is working,” said the doctor.
Risky situation
A concerned citizen reached out to the Express to share frustration about the system. “Any patient requiring CT scans now have to go to either Sangre Grande or Mt Hope. This situation is seriously affecting patient care and management.
“Also, doctors have to travel with patients to get the scan. Many of these patients coming through the Emergency Department and their health is being put at risk due to the delay in getting a diagnosis and having to transport them back and forth,” stated the citizen.
And a patient who recently required a CT scan told the Express of his own horror. “I needed a head CT done and still need one, but in order to do it I would have had a long wait, as they would be sending me to Mt Hope with transport from Port of Spain hospital to Mt Hope and back, but the doctor stressed it would be a long wait,” said the patient.
“I still have the referral letter in my bag. It’s putting us at risk for Covid and if it’s more serious, a patient could literally die waiting,” the patient added.