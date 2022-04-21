No date for Paria CoE

While the two commissioners in the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the February 25 deaths of four divers will receive their instruments of appointment within two days, there is still no date for the start of the enquiry.
Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert yesterday told the House of Representatives in response to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh that Dennis Morrison QC and subsea specialist Gregory Wilson are expected to be presented with their instruments of appointment within the next two days and will be meeting with the counsel to the commission, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, and his team.
Imbert was responding to the questions during the Prime Minister’s Question Time as acting Prime Minister. Dr Keith Rowley is currently in Barbados.
He said the terms of reference for the CoE have been settled and will be published shortly.
Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether, based on his responses, there was absolutely no start date for the CoE, Imbert said the conduct of the enquiry will be the sole responsibility of the commissioners and “I expect them to commence as soon as possible with dispatch. I therefore do not accept that insinuation from the honourable Member.”
In response to questions, Imbert said a specialised firm of experts will act as an independent consultant of the commission, in lieu of the appointment of a third commissioner. He said the firm has not yet been procured but a search would be done using best practice to acquire a firm with the necessary specialist expertise.
Asked by Moonilal whether the State would be providing legal representation to the families of the divers, Imbert said the Government would take advice from the commissioners and other advisers on this matter.
The CoE was announced by Energy Minister Stuart Young on March 10.
The four divers who lost their lives diving a diving job at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on February 25, 2022, were Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.
New AG reviewing procurement legislation
In response to a question from Chief Whip David Lee, Imbert disclosed that the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act is being reviewed by the “new Attorney General, prior to its full implementation”. Noting that Imbert had stated that the passing of the Act cleared the way for the implementation by the end of March of a new system of procurement in T&T with equitable and transparent procedures, Lee asked “whether we have a new Attorney General or not, when would this system happen”.
Imbert said: “I think it is only proper that the new Attorney General be given an opportunity to advise the Cabinet on this matter”. Lee then asked: “Are you saying that the past Attorney General’s work was not sufficient to meet the (required) standard?”
Imbert replied: “I have said what I said—that the new Attorney General is reviewing the legislation and would advise the government on its implementation.”
No crisis at Lake Asphalt
Asked by Lee whether all the employees of Lake Asphalt would have their jobs preserved under the new business model for Lake Asphalt, Imbert said “at this point in time all the employees at the company have their jobs”. He said the new business model would be finalised by the new line ministry—the Ministry of Works and Transport. He said all that had happened was the reassignment of portfolios and therefore any view on employment at the company was “premature”. Imbert said the commodities produced by Lake Asphalt are used primarily by the Ministry of Works and Transport and therefore it was felt that it was a good fit to put it under that ministry.
Asked by Indarsingh whether the Inter-Ministerial Committee report was rejected by the Cabinet, Imbert said the Ministry of Works would utilise that report in designing the new business model.
Asked by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein whether the “crisis” at Lake Asphalt was the result of the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, Imbert said he did not understand why Opposition Members liked to introduce “these irrelevant insinuations”. “The Government is ensuring that all of the expenses of Lake Asphalt are met. The Government is providing funding to the company. Just recently, the Cabinet agreed to provide additional funding to the company to meet its monthly expenses including wages and salaries. So there is no crisis (at Lake Asphalt),” Imbert stated.