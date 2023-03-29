No defence by State in 10 cases

Reginald Armour ____use

Attorney General: Reginald Armour

There were ten cases between 2017 and 2022 in which a judgment was granted against the Attorney General because the State failed to file a defence.

There were two cases during the same period in which a judgment was granted against the Attorney General because the State failed to put in an appearance.

So stated Attorney General Reginald Armour in a written response to questions in the Senate yesterday.

The Attorney General said the information was based on responses received from 22 attorneys in the Solicitor General’s Department to the Solicitor General.

He said the approximate sum paid in damages in nine of the cases where claimants obtained judgment in default of the Attorney General filing a defence amounted to just under one million dollars—$955,269.37.

He said the approximate sum paid in damages in the two cases where claimants obtained judgment in default of the Attorney General filing an appearance amounted to $910,000.

He said the tenth matter was scheduled for assessment before a Master today.

Because the period for which information on damages was sought was between 2017 to 2022, the approximate amount in damages does not include the award of $20 million to the nine men acquitted of murder in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case, which was handed down on January 30, 2023.

AG: Not appropriate to comment

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on legal fees paid to attorneys who advised the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) to terminate the contract with Brazilian company OAS Construtora, Armour said the Office of the Attorney General did not retain the attorneys on record for this matter to represent Nidco’s interest and, therefore, the Ministry of the Attorney General had no record of invoices being submitted by Nidco’s attorneys for this matter.

He said the ministry had not paid any legal fees for the attorneys on record in this matter.

He said notwithstanding this, it is a matter of public record that based on the advice of its attorneys, Nidco has to date recovered $922 million of taxpayers’ money in the OAS matter, and had been successful in court in maintaining possession of those funds. “Any legal fees paid to its attorneys in this matter therefore would be a small fraction of the amount recovered. In any event the fees paid to other attorneys who advised Nidco on various matters may arguably become of subject of comment and/or recommendation by the commissioners in the commission of enquiry established to examine and to enquire into all aspects of the management of the land-acquisition process by Nidco for the construction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin and, as such, it is inappropriate for me to enquire after and/or comment on this subject at this time,” he said.

Manning: We will not

encroach on role of

independent audit bodies

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning accused Opposition Senator Mark of attempting to get the Ministry of Finance “to encroach on and usurp the constitutional role of the Auditor General. We will not”, Manning said.

Manning made the comment to the Express after Mark asked three questions on particulars of expenditure referred to by the Auditor General, with respect to the Tobago House of Assembly. Mark asked the Minister to provide the names of the six special-purpose companies hired by the THA and referred to by the Auditor General in her review of the audited THA financial statements ending September 2015; the breakdown of the total money paid to each of the companies by the THA and the reasons why supporting documents for money paid were not submitted to the Auditor General.

Mark also asked the name of the Division of the Assembly that incurred the expenditure of $17.2 million referred to by the Auditor General in her view of the audited THA financial statements ending September 2015 and the reason why supporting documents were not produced for examination by the Auditor General.

Lastly, Mark asked the Minister of Finance to explain why supporting documents were not submitted to the Auditor General to verify expenditure amounting to $41 million under the Contingencies Account.

Manning gave the same answer to all the questions.

“The information being sought is available from the Auditor General through the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament... The Ministry of Finance has no constitutional role to play in the auditing of the THA’s financial statements and should not get involved in the business of constitutionally independent audit authorities. The senator is advised to pursue the information requested through the Public Accounts Committee,” he said.

He said the role of the Auditor General was clearly identified in Section 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, while the role of the Public Accounts Committee is clearly identified in Section 119 of the Constitution.

“It should be noted that the Public Accounts Committee is chaired by an elected Member of the Opposition,” he said.

Mark is chairman of that committee.

