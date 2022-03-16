No devaluation plan, says Imbert

Government has no plans to devalue the Trinidad and Tobago currency, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.
He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on what action will be taken to address the finding contained in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest report that the country’s real effective exchange rate was overvalued by some 20.4 per cent.
Imbert said there was “absolutely no reason” to devalue.
“We don’t have any of the situations that would lead to a currency crisis such as balance of payment problems, deficit in our current account or any of the other issues.
“We have adequate foreign reserves. The IMF has said so. So I would ask Senator Mark to stop trying to scare people with this kind of nonsense,” Imbert said.
Imbert said when the Opposition asks questions of this nature, it provides an insight into what they would do if they were in power.
“It is obvious that the UNC if they ever get into government around the year 2050 might want to devalue the currency. That is obvious.
“There is no other reason for such a question. But it is important that persons such as Senator Mark read the entire report.
“If you read on Page 37 of the Article 4 consultation, between T&T and the IMF, which is an obligation of all member countries of the IMF, one would see this statement: ‘Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy- The authorities prefer to maintain the status quo on the exchange rate regime’,” he said.
Imbert said if Mark had seen that, he would not have asked the question. He said the Government intends to maintain the status quo with respect to the exchange rate.
Mark asked what action the Government was contemplating to bring the exchange rate back to its original level of $6.75 to $6.85 to US$1 rather than what exists on the black market of TT$10 to US $1. Imbert murmured that it was a “ridiculous question” before President Senate Christine Kangaloo disallowed the question.
TCL not in Govt’s remit
Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon said the Government had no involvement in resolving the industrial matters at Trinidad Cement Ltd.
She was responding to a question from Mark on what measures were taken by the Government to resolve the issue of the non payment of COLA to TCL workers over the past seven years, which led to protest action last December.
Gopee Scoon said TCL has not been managed or owned by the State for over 30 years. “It is not within the remit of the Government to advise on measures taken by a private company to resolve a collective bargaining issue,” she said, adding that she did not have it in her authority or capacity to respond further.