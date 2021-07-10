‘No dining in’

After more than two months of closure, the food service sector is finally being allowed to resume operations.
But it will be restricted to drive-through, curbside pick-up and takeaway services only.
“Dining in” will not be allowed.
The reopening is to take effect from July 19.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement yesterday during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
He said this applies to both itinerant and non-itinerant food services.
All food outlets, including street food vendors, were shut down on May 3 as Covid-19 numbers and deaths increased.
But the Prime Minister said yesterday that the numbers have been sufficiently reduced to allow some easing of restrictions.
However, he cautioned people to continue to follow the public health regulations, wear their masks and practise social distancing.
“We want to take it slowly,” he said. “I know you are missing the doubles. When we open up stay six feet away from the person in front of you. Wear your mask and have clean hands at all times.”
He said the decision was made to allow the food sector to reopen on a Monday instead of on a Friday, hinting at the rush and the “effects of euphoria” that might occur.
“I know my people,” he said.
He added that restaurants now have one week to properly prepare for the reopening.
In addition to food services, outdoor activities and exercise are also being allowed to resume, but they must be conducted in groups of no more than five people and masks must be worn.
This will also take effect from July 19.
Team sports remain prohibited.
Rowley also announced that car dealerships as well as the entire manufacturing sector will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow.
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association reacted to this news with satisfaction yesterday, saying it was pleased with the decision.
“This is a step in the right direction to get the gears of the manufacturing sector grinding again, which will lead to the stimulation of the economy,” the TTMA said in a release.
“As the rate of vaccination increases and the economy continues to unlock, jobs will be reinstated, and we are hoping this will also lead to a continual uptake of the economy. We continue to stand by ‘vaccinate to operate’.
“This is the only way we can preserve lives in order to preserve livelihood.”
Other sectors not mentioned by the PM are to remain closed.
Rowley said services like barber shops and hair salons are not yet on the list of businesses allowed to reopen, as these places require close contact.
The Prime Minister said the opening of the country’s borders is still on track for July 17, and further removal of restrictions will be announced at the end of July.
Questioned on the provision of grants or other assistance to people whose income had been affected during the shutdown, Rowley said significant provisions had been made.
However, he said many people could not access grants because of the practices of some businesses.
“What we have found... a large number of people are not on the (National Insurance Board) list. So, when the Government sought to give help to those who have lost their jobs, we had some difficulty helping those people.
“What has been happening is that a lot of people have been hiring people and not reporting the existence of those workers to the National Insurance Board. That is showing up to some extent because these people are not making statutory declarations. In some situations, we have found instances where people have been taking money from the worker, purporting to do so for NIS payments and not making that payment. There is one word to describe that. That is theft.”
Rowley said these practices must stop and one way to do that is to digitise the country’s operations.
“Because what digital activity does is it creates an ongoing record of what has happened, who has done what, where it is done and where it is stored. The faster we digitise this country the better we will be able to cope with this,” he said.