No direct link between State and the poor

That Government had to use churches and politicians to distribute Covid-19 aid is evidence of the detachment between State and its poor. And the State gets to know the level of indigence in which people are living when they go to the media.
“When that happens, then the minister goes to see them. In other words, there is no direct link between the Ministry of Social Development and the poor,” observes Prof Rhoda Reddock.
A former vice-principal of The UWI’s St Augustine campus and daughter of a social welfare assistant, Reddock is among the Caribbean’s most reputable social development thinkers and advocates.
“We wait until it becomes a big problem and somebody chop somebody or beat the child to death, or go to the papers, and then they are given a hamper. It’s embarrassing every night on the TV and every day in the newspapers (to see) people at levels of indigence that are just unbelievable,” said Reddock.
Citing the example of the Longdenville family headed by Kissoondai “Camini” Jagessar and husband Gangaram Ramcharan, featured in the Express last week, Reddock notes the simple issuance of birth certificates would have helped the family in several ways before they reached desperation level.
“What shocked me—the lockdown wasn’t even two weeks in, and people were already starving, already without food. People didn’t have one month’s salary put aside so they could continue eating. We have to prevent. And prevention is not always hard. But it means you have to treat people decently and give everyone a chance,” she said.
Seedy underbelly
Faced with multiplying experiences of poverty bubbling to the surface of the society as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reddock sees this as a moment of opportunity “that I do not know will be met”.
“If there was no Covid, we would have limped along, shooting more young boys and blaming more parents. We would not have noticed the seedy underbelly of what’s going on,” she says.
She references a study by a US psychologist in an East Port of Spain community which found that at pre-school age, children already suffer cognitive problems.
“It is from the violence of their daily lives, seeing family members shot and killed in front of them, poor nutrition, being looked down upon, no opportunities for rehabilitation, no support, just blame for parents when children do not perform well,” she says.
The Ministry of Social Development offers lots of grants and those, like disability payments, old age pension and welfare, are to be fiercely protected, she says. But little other essential support is provided by the ministry.
“There is a disability grant, for example. That’s very important. But the disability community is asking also for inclusive education and bus transportation. In other words, most of the social welfare policy has become one of giving money. So instead of providing support—psychosocial support through case management done by social workers in the community—you give them a grant.”
The country is facing a gap between rich and poor that is the greatest in more than half a century, she says. Her mother, a social welfare assistant in the 1940s, rode a scooter into rural areas, doing case work with families, assisting with registration of births and getting children into schools.
“There used to be county social workers. Little by little, the numbers of social workers reduced till they had one for every county. When I left UWI (2018), about 30-something social workers were graduating a year, compared to 200 or so lawyers. So what direction is the society taking?” she asks.
The Ministry of Social Development, she advises, must urgently “develop a strategy for direct interaction with the poor in urban and rural communities before they reach courthouse or prison and before they go to the papers. They must set up a system of community social workers and community health workers who actually visit”.
That job, she says, cannot be farmed out to NGOs.
“The work that the State should be doing, they give subventions to NGOs to do. The truth is the NGOs are run by well-meaning men and mostly women who are also working in insecure jobs, no benefits except National Insurance (NIS) if the NGOs are paying NIS, and they depend on fundraising or Government subvention in order to get by. You cannot put the social system of a country on the backs of NGOs.”
CEPEP and URP, she says, are not social programmes but short-term economic relief programmes.
“Social programmes are based on social sciences, a social understanding of people, and the psychosocial and other challenges that they face. And that is what we are not paying attention to. The criminal and social violence we are seeing is the result of that lack of attention to the social sector. Or an attention based primarily on cash transfers,” she says.
Global rot
One sign of that inattention is increasing charity.
“When you don’t have social justice and equity in a society, you see the re-emergence of charity. Because care of the poor becomes a matter of choice. It becomes a matter of if you have time and money, a matter of if you have the energy and the capacity.”
The social rot, she notes, is global and the solution rests with how the Caribbean lobbies internationally. She sees bodies of disaffection spreading, as she points to Brazil, India and the United States.
“They believe a strong leader is the solution. It is out of the same situation that Hitler emerged, against the backdrop of the Spanish flu and the Great Depression. Policy shifted after WWII and FD Roosevelt’s New Deal came out of that.”
A similar global shift is needed now, she thinks, and Caricom must lobby for it. Reddock’s suggestion is not unlike the idea proposed last year by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour—a “global leadership initiative to make sure we are really reacting to what is real”.
“We will need a kind of Marshall Plan to recover. (The Marshall Plan was a US aid programme for western Europe in the 1940s.) It cannot be business as usual. Pandemic loss is sitting on top of losses over the last 30 years in a situation of limited funds. We are being offered loan funds instead of grant funds in a situation of crisis. Barbados is facing the IMF, a pandemic, a volcano in St Vincent and Hurricane Elsa on top of that, with about 15 more hurricanes to come. A combination of crises is facing the region and Caricom has to come up with a regional strategy for internal restructuring and for negotiating on the international market,” she said.