No discussions whatsoever with AG

Confusion has broken out over the issuance of “silk”, with the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) stating that Attorney General Reginald Armour never held discussions with the law body on the awards.
In response, Armour said that he never indicated that he “consulted” with the LATT, but he held “discussions” with a LATT nominated member as the association’s president, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, had recused herself, given she had applied for senior counsel status.
The LATT issued a media release yesterday, noting newspaper reports of the AG’s comments at a media interview following the silk ceremony at President’s House on Monday, where President Christine Kangaloo conferred the prestigious award to 17 attorneys, including her husband, Kerwyn Garcia, and brother, Colin Kangaloo.
There, the AG said he consulted with the Chief Justice on the names and he held discussions with LATT senior members, given that Seebaran-Suite had recused herself.
In its release, the LATT stated that it had “no discussions whatsoever” with the AG on applicants for senior counsel.
The LATT stated that the Council was invited by Armour to “consult” on the applications for admission to the rank of senior counsel, and a sub-committee of the Council (excluding those members who had applied for admission) was established for consideration of the invitation to consult.
The LATT stated that a decision was taken by the sub-committee to “discuss” with the AG the setting-up of an independent committee headed by the Chief Justice to consider these applications.
The Council stated that a nominee of the sub-committee communicated that position to Armour, and requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the establishment of the independent committee.
LATT said it was informed (in writing) by the Attorney General that the Prime Minister had declined the LATT’s request to meet, and “accordingly had no discussions whatsoever with the Honourable Attorney General on any applicant or the merits of any application for admission to the rank of Senior Counsel”.
Discussions and consultations
At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, the Prime Minister, who has returned from a weekend golfing vacation in Barbados, invited the AG to the podium to answer questions from the media on the LATT’s release.
The AG noted the release, which included a newspaper quote of the comment he made on Monday when questioned about the optics of some of the appointments.
He noted he said, “I consulted with the Chief Justice before I made my recommendations to the Prime Minister.
“I also spoke to Mrs Seebaran-Suite as Law Association president whom to her credit recused herself because she was one of the names under consideration.
“She passed that baton to other senior members of the Law Association with whom I had discussions.”
The AG said he deliberately used two different words in his statement.
“The first word I used is that I consulted with the Law Association, and the second word that I used is that I spoke with the president of the Law Association, and after she recused herself I had a discussion with the nominee that she had appointed,” he said.
Armour said he took advice on the matter from senior counsel, and the practice since 1964 requires him to consult with the Chief Justice on the names which he recommended to the Prime Minister.
“In my discretion I can choose to speak to anyone else, so I chose to speak to the Law Association. That’s different from a consultation,” he said.
Correspondence trail
Armour said there is a trail of correspondence between him and the LATT as follows:
1. The first letter from the LATT came to him on April 21, 2023.
2. On April 25, he replied by sending the list of names to the LATT president.
3. On April 25, he also sent a letter to the Chief Justice enclosing the entire list and all of the applications “and with the Chief Justice I had a very full consultation”.
He said Seebaran-Suite had recused herself from participating, and passed the responsibility for the discussion to other members of her Council.
4. On May 4, Armour wrote to the Law Association and he read the contents of that letter:
“I acknowledge our conversation on the 2nd of May when you called to confirm that following on my providing the President Dr Seebaran-Suite with the list of attorneys who have applied for silk she has recused herself and delegated to you responsibility on behalf of the Law Association to communicate with me on the captioned subject.
“You advised that the Law Association, a. declined to discuss the listed names, and b. wished instead to meet with the Honourable Prime Minister to persuade him to give consideration to a process different from what currently obtains under the 1964 Order No2 282 as outlined in the Gazetted Notice issued by me on the 14th of April 2023.
“I have communicated the Law Association’s position to the Honourable Prime Minister and write to advise that he does not agree to a meeting at this time as requested.”
Armour said it would not be correct to say he engaged in any “consultations” with the LATT.
Asked who was the LATT’s nominee, Armour said he did not want to get involved in the details, as it was a “professional conversation” between himself and a LATT member.
After Armour’s explanation, Prime Minister Rowley quipped, “So the Law Association—surprise, surprise—refused to take part in the process, a discussion in the process and then put out a release that the Attorney General lie. Why aren’t we surprised?”
Armour must resign
In a release yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Armour must resign, as he has humiliated himself.
“Reginald Armour... is an embarrassment to the office of AG and the worst this country has ever seen in our history. I call on him to have some decency and resign now! He is a failure... is destructive to our democracy,” she stated.