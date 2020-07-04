ONE day after announcing the election date, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley blasted the United National Congress’ (UNC) campaign promise to reduce taxes as irresponsible and nothing more than election gimmickry.
He said Trinidad and Tobago has a system in place where the Government assumed significant responsibility for the population.
And to fund that responsibility, the Government depended largely on revenue from taxes, he added.
Therefore, according to the Prime Minister, it was not proper policy to campaign on the basis of eliminating taxes.
Rowley was speaking yesterday at the opening of the $1.2 billion Point Fortin Hospital.
He said: “We in this country have given system where the Government assumes significant responsibility for the population...education is free, health care is free—it is one of the few places in world. We have highways being built, roads to be built, jobs in the energy sector. And we get revenues from taxes and things we sell or earn. We have agreed on a tax structure in this country. The tax structure is largely satisfactory.”
Rowley said citizens earning a salary and businesses should be required to pay taxes.
“I have no hesitation in saying if you genuinely believe that it is better for people properly earning more to evade taxes and if you believe that is the system you want, then vote for Kamla. But if you believe that all of us should pay our fair share and we pay to build Trinidad and Tobago, and when taxes are collected they are used for the purpose they are, then do the right thing,” he said.
Rowley said anyone threatening to eliminate taxes in Trinidad and Tobago was aiming a dagger at the hearts of the people in this country.
The revenue derived from taxation, he said, was being used to provide free education and health care to citizens.
And it was important to support the Revenue Authority, an essential part of the Government’s public administration.
This would ensure those who are required to pay taxes do so.
At virtual meetings over the past two weeks, Persad-Bissessar outlined her party’s Covid-19 recovery plans for the economy.
These included a move to “scrap” the proposed Revenue Authority and legislation to reduce personal income and corporate taxes and simplify the VAT regime.
The Prime Minister said: “We had the smoothest transaction of the change in currency when we exchanged the new $100 bills. But almost half a billion dollars was not exchanged because the owners did not want to identify themselves. It is up to you to come to your own conclusion.”
Rowley said in the past five years, there had been no increase in the salaries of Members of Parliament, adding it was a promise his administration had kept.
Pensions however were adjusted for parliamentarians and judges.
“But parliamentarians contribute to their pension, so don’t listen to the gimmick. We are committed to serving you. Don’t take it for granted that on this small island where we have 1.3 million, that this international standard facility is a serious vision and commitment to improve the quality of life,” he said.
Petrotrin issue
Rowley said the Point Fortin shopping list was delayed due to the restructuring of State-owned oil company Petrotrin.
He said the Government was required to borrow $2.6 billion to pay severance packages to workers.
He explained the problems at Petrotrin had to be addressed, but it came with significant dislocation.
“That restructuring had a cost of $2.6 billion. The restructuring had to be done and Point Fortin had to feel pain before the healing,” he said.
Point Fortin Hospital
Construction of the Point Fortin Hospital began five years ago, but after many challenges, the building has been completed and delivered.
Rowley said the hospital, which replaced the 36-bed area hospital, was among a list of projects residents of Point Fortin had handed to him during the 2015 general election campaign.
He said: “In 2015, there was a cry by supporters of the party I represent that Point Fortin was being neglected. And it was in response to that, I said publicly in Point Fortin, put me to work and I will make sure that you will not be neglected. It was a lot of hard work to get this hospital completed.”
The “shopping list” included the Point Fortin Hospital, fire station, a community centre in Techier Village and completion of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway extension.
Every project, according to the Prime Minister, was either completed or underway.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who also spoke at the event, said the challenges were many, and some may have walked away from the project.
He said the previous administration had no long-term financing for the major project and important documentation was missing.
Deyalsingh said in 2017, a loan was obtained from an Austrian bank to finance the project, which paved the way for construction to commence.
Inside the hospital
The hospital, which is designed to withstand a Category 4 hurricane or an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale, was constructed by Austrian contracting firm VAMED GmbH & Co KG.
Built on 16 acres of land at the corner of Techier and the Point Fortin Main Road, the hospital was funded on a government-to-government arrangement with Austria.
The three-storey building has 10 0 beds, comprising 26 for internal medicine, 24 for general surgery, ten for gynaecology, 15 for obstetrics, six for the psychiatric ward, ten paediatric/adolescent beds, five burn beds and four beds for the high-dependency unit.
Other services include general X-ray, CT (computerised tomography) scans, general ultrasound, mammography, laboratory services and endoscopy.
Patients were previously transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for CT scans and X-rays.
The Point Fortin Hospital has had many completion dates, the latest being March 2020.